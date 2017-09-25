The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

October 17, 2017 - Bill Kristol

Season 1 E 10 • 10/17/2017

Jordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E1
September 25, 2017 - Kurt Andersen

Jordan discusses the alternative media's unique viewpoints, introduces his team of Citizen Journalists and sits down with author Kurt Andersen.
09/25/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E2
September 26, 2017 - Neal Katyal

Jordan offers tips for reclaiming football, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp discuss what liberals don't get about humor, and attorney Neal Katyal talks about Trump's travel ban.
09/26/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E3
September 27, 2017 - Ruth Marcus

Jordan examines the results of the Alabama Senate primary, determines which numbers can be trusted and chats with journalist Ruth Marcus.
09/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E4
September 28, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson

Jordan gets a huge scoop about the Russian hacking scandal, dissects higher education with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
09/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E5
October 2, 2017 - Asha Rangappa

Jordan dissects Tom Price's resignation, expands on Trump's Hurricane Maria efforts and discusses the Russian hacking scandal with national security expert Asha Rangappa.
10/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E6
October 3, 2017 - Richard Painter

Jordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.
10/03/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E7
October 4, 2017 - Michael Crowley

Jordan calls out the FDA's heartless practices, predicts the outcome of President Trump's first space council meeting and chats with Politico correspondent Michael Crowley.
10/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E8
October 5, 2017 - Jane Mayer

Jordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.
10/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E9
October 16, 2017 - David Litt

Jordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.
10/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E10
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E11
October 18, 2017 - Nate Silver

Jordan dissects Donald Trump's emoluments case, exposes Amazon's hold on small-town America and chats with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.
10/18/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E12
October 19, 2017 - Carol Anderson

Jordan introduces Steve Bannon's team of anti-establishment candidates, breaks down the Melania Trump body double conspiracy and sits down with author Carol Anderson.
10/19/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E13
October 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

Jordan celebrates the upcoming release of classified JFK files, sends Kobi Libii to infiltrate antifa and chats with author Matt Taibbi.
10/23/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E14
October 24, 2017 - Bill Nye

Jordan decodes a cryptic tweet from James Comey, breaks down EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's business approach to the environment and chats with legendary science guy Bill Nye.
10/24/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E15
October 25, 2017 - Maura Healey

Jordan discusses the DNC's alleged funding of the Trump-Russia dossier, spreads the word about gun-related threats and chats with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
10/25/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E16
October 26, 2017 - Bruce Bartlett

Jordan dissects President Trump's tax reform plan, talks climate change with globalist Richard Branson and sits down with Bruce Bartlett, the author of "The Truth Matters."
10/26/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E17
October 30, 2017 - Rob Reiner

Jordan exposes the distracting news of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort's indictments, creates a safe space for powerful men to chat and sits down with "LBJ" director Rob Reiner.
10/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E18
October 31, 2017 - Erin Gloria Ryan

Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to tell scary stories, sends Laura Grey to investigate an anti-Trump coven and chats with Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan.
10/31/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E19
November 1, 2017 - Clint Watts

Jordan breaks down Congress's investigation into Russian-linked Facebook ads, compiles a list of America's worst enemies and sits down with security analyst Clint Watts.
11/01/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E20
November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef

Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
