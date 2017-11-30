The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

January 3, 2018 - Jeff Goodell

Season 1 E 42 • 01/03/2018

Jordan breaks down President Trump and Steve Bannon's public feud, talks to Laura Grey about the U.S.'s mean girl tactics and sits down with author Jeff Goodell.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E32
November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer

Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E33
December 4, 2017 - Kwame Alexander

Jordan celebrates the Republican tax plan victory, breaks down the proposed changes to concealed carry laws and sits down with poet Kwame Alexander.
12/04/2017
Full Ep
25:30
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E34
Extended - December 5, 2017 - Daniel Ellsberg

Jordan details Donald Trump's plans to shrink Utah's monuments, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to investigate campus free speech, and sits down with author Daniel Ellsberg.
12/05/2017
Full Ep
21:14

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E35
December 6, 2017 - Jennifer Egan

Jordan unpacks the IOC's decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Games, browses the Alt-Bible with Citizen Journalist Laura Grey and sits down with author Jennifer Egan.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E36
December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly

Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E37
December 11, 2017 - John Della Volpe

Jordan defends Trump's soda habit, celebrates the rejection of fact-based smears against Roy Moore and talks with John Della Volpe about millennials' political futures.
12/11/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E38
December 12, 2017 - Jessica Rosenworcel

Jordan predicts the results of the Alabama Senate race, discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and chats with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
12/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E39
December 13, 2017 - Chris Matthews

Jordan finds a scapegoat for Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, visits Donald Trump's final rally of the year and sits down with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.
12/13/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E40
December 14, 2017 - Lauren Duca

Jordan describes the impact of voter suppression on the Trump family, looks back on the year's biggest stories and chats with Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca.
12/14/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E41
January 2, 2018 - Natasha Bertrand

Jordan honors American hero Guy Fieri, imagines the possibilities for a MAGA Football League with Tim Baltz and chats with journalist Natasha Bertrand.
01/02/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E42
January 3, 2018 - Jeff Goodell

Jordan breaks down President Trump and Steve Bannon's public feud, talks to Laura Grey about the U.S.'s mean girl tactics and sits down with author Jeff Goodell.
01/03/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E43
January 4, 2018 - David Miliband

Jordan details the White House infighting over Michael Wolff's tell-all, dissects the editing of Milo Yiannopoulos's controversial book and sits down with David Miliband.
01/04/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E45
January 9, 2018 - Brian Stelter

Jordan reveals unverified dirt on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sends Kobi Libii to investigate the Syrian refugee presence in Idaho and sits down with CNN's Brian Stelter.
01/09/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E46
January 10, 2018 - Brian Klaas

Jordan discovers the dangers of bipartisanship, sends Kobi Libii to Lee Stranahan's citizen journalism school and chats with "The Despot's Apprentice" author Brian Klaas.
01/10/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E47
January 11, 2018 - Jelani Cobb

Jordan warns of the dangers of the free press, learns the latest conservative trends from Niccole Thurman and Laura Grey, and chats with The New Yorker's Jelani Cobb.
01/11/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E49
January 16, 2018 - Jessica Valenti

Jordan uncovers President Trump's most boring political scandal, warns of the insidious war on men and chats with "Sex Object" author Jessica Valenti.
01/16/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E50
January 17, 2018 - Matt Gertz

Jordan sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to meet nominees for the Fake News Awards, learns a workout routine from Tim Baltz and chats with Media Matters fellow Matt Gertz.
01/17/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E51
January 18, 2018 - David Cay Johnston

Jordan learns about America's metaphorical border wall, sends Niccole Thurman to investigate artwork by Guantanamo Bay detainees and chats with author David Cay Johnston.
01/18/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E52
January 22, 2018 - Jason Kander

Jordan reveals the details of a secret government shutdown, explores Donald Trump's approach to female voters and sits down with Let America Vote president Jason Kander.
01/22/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E53
January 23, 2018 - Vicente Fox

Jordan runs down Hollywood's list of liberal Oscar nominees, discovers a solution for conservatives in California and chats with former Mexican President Vicente Fox.
01/23/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E54
January 24, 2018 - Stephanie Schriock

Jordan calls for an end to the gun violence debate, sends Kobi Libii to investigate Muslim extremism in Michigan and chats with EMILY's List president Stephanie Schriock.
01/24/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021