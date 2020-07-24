Dope Movies
A Stoned Clayton English Recaps “The Meteor Man” - Dope Movies
Season 1 E 3 • 07/24/2020
Clayton English smokes weed and breaks down the plot of the Black superhero movie "The Meteor Man.”
Dope MoviesS1 • E1Clayton English Gets High and Recaps "GoldenEye” - Uncensored
A high Clayton English questions 007’'s spy skills, breaks down British privilege and wonders what a black James Bond would be like in the movie "GoldenEye.”
07/24/2020
Dope MoviesS1 • E2Clayton English Smokes Weed and Recaps "Jurassic Park” - Uncensored
Clayton English gets blazed, runs through the plot of "Jurassic Park” and wonders why anyone would bring dinosaurs back to life.
07/24/2020
