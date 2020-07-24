Dope Movies

A Stoned Clayton English Recaps "The Meteor Man” - Uncensored

Season 1 E 3 • 07/24/2020

Clayton English smokes weed and breaks down the plot of the Black superhero movie "The Meteor Man.”

More

Watching

Full Ep
05:45

Dope Movies
S1 • E1
Clayton English Gets High and Recaps "GoldenEye” - Uncensored

A high Clayton English questions 007’'s spy skills, breaks down British privilege and wonders what a black James Bond would be like in the movie "GoldenEye.”
07/24/2020
Full Ep
05:58

Dope Movies
S1 • E2
Clayton English Smokes Weed and Recaps "Jurassic Park” - Uncensored

Clayton English gets blazed, runs through the plot of "Jurassic Park” and wonders why anyone would bring dinosaurs back to life.
07/24/2020
Full Ep
06:12

Dope Movies
S1 • E3
A Stoned Clayton English Recaps "The Meteor Man” - Uncensored

Clayton English smokes weed and breaks down the plot of the Black superhero movie "The Meteor Man.”
07/24/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021