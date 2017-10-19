The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - November 9, 2017 - Van Jones
Season 23 E 20 • 11/09/2017
President Trump visits China, Lewis Black calls for lawmakers to stop politicizing veterans, and Van Jones discusses his book "Beyond the Messy Truth."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E8Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E9Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E12Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E13Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E14Extended - October 31, 2017 - Gretchen Carlson
Michael Kosta reacts to John Kelly's revisionist Civil War history, Desi Lydic spends Halloween avoiding President Trump's tweets, and Gretchen Carlson discusses "Be Fierce."
10/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E15Extended - November 1, 2017 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump calls to curb immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City, and Hillary Clinton discusses "What Happened" and weighs in on the Trump-Russia probe.
11/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E16Extended - November 2, 2017 - Gabrielle Union
Congress grills tech execs on Russian-bought ads meant to influence U.S. voters, Trevor recaps simpler news, and Gabrielle Union discusses "We're Going to Need More Wine."
11/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E17Extended - November 6, 2017 - Jeff Flake & Tig Notaro
President Trump kicks off his tour of Asia in Japan, Sen. Jeff Flake discusses his book "Conscience of a Conservative," and Tig Notaro talks about her show "One Mississippi."
11/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E18November 7, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Sen. Rand Paul gets into a landscaping dispute with his neighbor, Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracks down on corruption, and Jeff Ross discusses Jeff Ross Roasts the Border.
11/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E19November 8, 2017 - Kenneth Branagh
Democrats sweep the 2017 elections, Trevor tries to imagine a worse president than Donald Trump, and Kenneth Branagh discusses his film "Murder on the Orient Express."
11/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E20Extended - November 9, 2017 - Van Jones
11/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E21November 13, 2017 - Hari Kondabolu
Roy Moore is accused of sexual assault, President Trump mocks Kim Jong-un and defends Vladimir Putin on a trip to Asia, and Hari Kondabolu discusses "The Problem with Apu."
11/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E22November 14, 2017 - 2 Chainz
Ronny Chieng explains how President Trump has made China more powerful, a fifth woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, and 2 Chainz discusses "Most Expensivest."
11/14/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E23November 15, 2017 - Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Congress debates President Trump's power to use nuclear arms, Michelle Wolf explains how to not sexually harass coworkers, and Elaine McMillion Sheldon discusses "Heroin(e)."
11/15/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E24Extended - November 16, 2017 - Jordan Peele
Senator Al Franken is accused of groping a reporter during a 2006 USO tour, Jon Stewart talks about "Night of Too Many Stars," and Jordan Peele discusses his film "Get Out."
11/16/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E25Extended - November 27, 2017 - Esther Perel
Congress grapples with a series of high-profile sexual assault accusations, President Trump pushes tax cuts for the wealthy, and Esther Perel discusses "The State of Affairs."
11/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E26November 28, 2017 - Greta Gerwig
Trevor explains why Donald Trump calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," Project Veritas tries to delegitimize The Washington Post, and Greta Gerwig discusses "Lady Bird."
11/28/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E27Extended - November 29, 2017 - Talib Kweli
Gina Yashere weighs in on the racism aimed at Meghan Markle, President Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as director of the CFPB, and Talib Kweli discusses "Radio Silence."
11/29/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E28Extended - November 30, 2017 - Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Libya uses Donald Trump's tweets to discredit a CNN report, Hasan Minhaj examines the White House's Islamophobia, and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., discusses "Finding Your Roots."
11/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E29Extended - December 4, 2017 - Frankie Shaw
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI, Senate Republicans pass sweeping tax cuts for the wealthy, and Frankie Shaw discusses her Showtime series "SMILF."
12/04/2017
