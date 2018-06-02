Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
21:11
Another Period
S1 • E1
Pilot
Lillian and Beatrice prepare to entertain a Newport power broker, and new servant Celine adjusts to life at Bellacourt Manor.
06/23/2015
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E2
Divorce
Lillian and Beatrice brainstorm ways to rid themselves of their husbands, Frederick gets courted by a wealthy divorcee, and Garfield copes with a traumatic event.
06/30/2015
21:13
Another Period
S1 • E3
Funeral
Lillian and Beatrice hold a funeral for their husbands, Albert and Victor try to build a new life together, and Peepers confronts his heritage.
07/07/2015
21:14
Another Period
S1 • E4
Pageant
Bellacourt Manor hosts the first-ever beauty pageant for cabbages, babies and women, and Peepers trains Chair in the art of servitude.
07/14/2015
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E5
Senate
The Commodore returns home to Bellacourt Manor, Frederick prepares to become a U.S. senator, and Lillian and Beatrice sabotage Hortense's suffrage rally.
07/21/2015
21:14
Another Period
S1 • E6
Lillian's Birthday
Lillian's old flame pays a visit to the manor, Mr. Peepers becomes gravely ill, and Hortense finds herself in a delicate condition.
07/28/2015
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E7
Switcheroo Day
Lillian orchestrates her own kidnapping in a ploy to get press attention, and Blanche and Peepers spend the day as members of the upper class.
08/04/2015
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E8
Dog Dinner Party
Beatrice has a meltdown when Frederick brings home a fiancee, and Dodo goes through morphine withdrawal.
08/11/2015
21:13
Another Period
S1 • E9
Reject's Beach
Lillian finally finds acceptance among Newport's high society, Victor throws Frederick a bachelor party, and Chair plays a nasty trick on Blanche.
08/18/2015
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E10
Modern Pigs
Beatrice, Lillian and Garfield rush back to the manor to stop Frederick and Celery's wedding, and Chair ousts Dodo as lady of the house.
08/25/2015
21:12
Another Period
S2 • E1
Tubman
The Bellacourt sisters turn to Harriet Tubman for help revitalizing their fading profiles, and the Commodore struggles with his disastrous finances.
06/15/2016
21:13
Another Period
S2 • E2
Annulment
Lillian and Victor fight for control of the Butternut Room, Beatrice helps Albert recover from the trauma of his hatchet attack, and Peepers hires a new hall boy.
06/22/2016
21:12
Another Period
S2 • E3
The Prince and the Pauper
Lillian and Beatrice both try to woo a foreign prince, Blanche helps Chair reclaim her lost memories, and Hamish forms a bond with his prison cellmate.
06/29/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E4
Trial of the Century
Illicit deals are made and old secrets resurface as Frederick presides over Hamish's trial for the murder of Scoops LaPue.
07/06/2016
21:13
Another Period
S2 • E5
Roosevelt
The Commodore tries to sell Frederick as a possible vice president, Beatrice and Eleanor Roosevelt hit it off, and Flobelle organizes a servants' strike.
07/13/2016
21:10
Another Period
S2 • E6
Servants' Disease
Lillian gets close to the servants when a typhoid outbreak wreaks havoc in the lower quarters, and Beatrice goes on a double date with her new boyfriend.
07/20/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E7
Harvard
Albert Einstein visits the manor and develops an unlikely partnership with Beatrice, and Lillian goes on a mission to find sex for pleasure.
07/27/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E8
Joplin
Scott Joplin visits the manor to produce a song for Lillian and Beatrice, Blanche enjoys her new marriage to Dr. Goldberg, and Peepers struggles with sexual frustration.
08/03/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E9
Lillian's Wedding
Lillian prepares to marry an elderly media magnate, Frederick finds himself embroiled in a scandal, and Beatrice learns the ins and outs of Christianity.
08/10/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E10
The Duel
Lillian despairs in the aftermath of her disastrous wedding, Dodo returns to Bellacourt, and Beatrice throws herself into her new religious calling.
08/17/2016
21:15
Another Period
S2 • E11
Lillian Is Dead
The Commodore faces some hard truths about his finances, Blanche goes into labor, and Lillian goes on an epic drinking binge.
08/24/2016
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E1
Congress
Lillian and Beatrice take up Hortense's mantle to begin fighting for women's rights, and Peepers bristles at Father Black Donahue's new role at the manor.
01/23/2018
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E2
Seance
Everyone at Bellacourt Manor catches ghost fever when Harry Houdini visits to investigate some supernatural occurrences.
01/30/2018
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E3
Olympics
Victor and Lillian square off after the Olympics allows women to compete, and Frederick and Beatrice question their relationship after Frederick discovers that he was adopted.
02/06/2018
21:14
Another Period
S3 • E4
The Love Boat
Lillian and Beatrice fight over a sexy Spanish meteorologist, and a boat trip provides an opportunity for Dodo and Peepers to rekindle their illicit romance.
02/13/2018
21:16
Another Period
S3 • E5
Masquerade
Garfield tries in vain to assert his authority as the new head butler, and Lillian and Beatrice sneak into Celery Savoy's masquerade ball.
02/20/2018
21:16
Another Period
S3 • E6
Shady Acres
Beatrice has an existential crisis, Lillian tries to scheme her way into landing a plot at an exclusive cemetery, and Frederick runs for president.
02/27/2018
21:14
Another Period
S3 • E7
Sex Nickelodeon
When a naughty movie featuring Beatrice leaks, she finds herself at the center of a media frenzy; meanwhile, Victor and Albert become policemen.
03/06/2018
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E8
Lucky Chang's
Dodo subjects Beatrice to a harrowing beauty regimen as part of a campaign to get her face on the new nickel, and Lillian develops a gambling addiction.
03/13/2018
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E9
Little Orphan Garfield
Hortense helps Beatrice find her mystery lover, Lillian adjusts to life in the insane asylum, and Garfield searches for his birth parents.
03/13/2018
21:15
Another Period
S3 • E10
Commodore Returns
The Commodore enlists Peepers to help him win Dodo back, Lillian's alliance with Blanche takes a turn, and Beatrice and Frederick plan to meet their beloveds.
03/20/2018