Biatches

Bush for the Win - Uncensored

Season 1 E 6 • 09/04/2014

Dana employs some dirty tactics to help Julia beat Shelly in the St. Weinerbush Learning Zone class election.

03:13

Biatches
S1 • E1
Let's Go Potty!

The girls speculate about why the mean girls don't like them and make use of the boys' room urinals.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
02:59

Biatches
S1 • E2
Hair Down There - Uncensored

Dana is furious when she finds out that Julia has been hiding a pubic hair from her, and the two go on a mission to remove it.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:14

Biatches
S1 • E3
Cha Cha Burp - Uncensored

After learning that they both want to have sex with Hot Hairy Croatian, Dana and Julia make the preparations necessary to lose their virginities.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:43

Biatches
S1 • E4
Catfish Klitnick - Uncensored

Dana and Julia decide to set Ms. Klitnick up on a date after it becomes clear that she is incredibly lonely.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:52

Biatches
S1 • E5
Sweet Beef Tips - Uncensored

Dana slips her father's erectile dysfunction medication into the class's food.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
03:59

