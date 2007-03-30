Comedy Central Presents
Season 12 E 8 • 02/01/2008
Jordan Rubin discusses his love of prank calling, reveals why every time he gets a new phone he loses all his friends and explains what happens when you Google "cupcakes."
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E18Josh Sneed
Josh Sneed talks about modern children's cartoons, KFC's collectible buckets and the time he farted on Jessica Simpson.
03/30/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E19Mitch Fatel
Mitch Fatel talks about making babies, his love of certain types of underwear and why women should initiate breakups.
04/06/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E20Comedy Central Presents Howard Kremer
Howard Kremer raps about his special powers, and shares cheap and creative ways to keep women interested.
04/06/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E1Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch performs songs about Jesus's rebellious brother Craig, his grandfather's declining health and teenagers who play Dungeons & Dragons.
01/11/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E2Dan Cummins
Dan Cummins talks about his wife's longing for a hybrid dog, email addresses that describe their users and learning about serial killers on late-night television.
01/11/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E4Sebastian Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco describes shopping mishaps, questions people who dress up their dogs and recalls trying to play it cool on a first date at a sushi restaurant.
01/18/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E3Jo Koy
Jo Koy illuminates the mysteries of the Filipino-American alphabet, the delicate art of raising a wild child and the reasons no one will fight a man with a handful of crap.
01/18/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E5Hard 'N Phirm
Chris Hardwick and Mike Phirman of Hard N' Phirm perform songs about success and the numerical value of pi.
01/25/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E6Leo Allen
Leo Allen describes eating at a vegetarian restaurant, explains why he can keep dressing like a child and examines drunken confidence.
01/25/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E7Eugene Mirman
Eugene Mirman explains why he specializes in sneaking funny items onto planes and rebranding basic shapes like the triangle.
02/01/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E10Nick Thune
Nick Thune performs a song about chatting online with his first love, describes masturbating in front of his roommate and recalls watching his friend smoke pot for research.
02/08/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E9"My First Time"
Michael Ian Black, Bonnie McFarlane, Mike Birbiglia and Michael Showalter relive their first stand-up sets.
02/08/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E11Bonnie McFarlane
Bonnie McFarlane examines political correctness in comedy, weighs in on being a stepmom and recalls performing for a woman who may have lied about having a serious illness.
02/15/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E12Rich Vos
Rich Vos describes watching "To Catch a Predator," dealing with incompetent hotel workers and working in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
02/15/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E13Lavell Crawford
Lavell Crawford details his struggle to lose weight, tells stories about his mother and describes his misadventures while jet skiing.
02/22/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E14Comedy Central Presents Joe Matarese
Joe Matarese details his many struggles, from a tendency to self-diagnosis to the challenges of concieving a child to his own insecurities.
02/29/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E15Big Jay Oakerson
Big Jay Oakerson explains his taste in women, describes how Maury Povich announces paternity test results and breaks down "To Catch a Predator."
02/29/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E16Juston McKinney
Juston McKinney addresses the uncommon spelling of his name, recalls working as a cop in a small town in Maine and explains why his wife's best friend thinks he's gay.
03/14/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E17Nick Griffin
Nick Griffin examines the merits of alcohol, reflects on his divorce and explains why he doesn't need a camera phone.
03/14/2008
