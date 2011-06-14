Tosh.0
March 27, 2018 - Lili Hayes
Season 10 E 1 • 03/27/2018
Daniel reboots his show for Season 10 with a little help from Twitter, breaks down an epic butt-paddling video and chats with Instagram-famous grandma Lili Hayes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E15June 14, 2011 - Cheerleader Fail Girls
Daniel seeks advice from a sexpert, the Cheerleader Fail Girls get a Web Redemption, and two shirtless men compete in bed wrestling.
06/14/2011
Full Ep
21:33
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E16June 21, 2011 - Heavy Metal Club
The Heavy Metal Club gets a Web Redemption, Daniel takes on the world's fastest wiffle ball pitcher, and the Viewer Mail bit adjusts its focus.
06/21/2011
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E17June 28, 2011 - The Kid Who Farted on the Bus
Daniel opens a manscaping salon and tweets his phone number, and the Farting Bus Kid gets a Web Redemption.
06/28/2011
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E20July 19, 2011 - The $150,000 Tosh.0 Marathon
Daniel shows off his homemade sex toy, male lactation comes in handy, and the Tosh.0 Marathon gets underway.
07/19/2011
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E22September 20, 2011 - Eli Porter
Daniel invades Arizona State University, Eli Porter raps with Skylar Grey, and co-eds sample hot foods on campus.
09/20/2011
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E23September 27, 2011 - Bumbling Surfer
The Bumbling Surfer gets a Web Redemption, Daniel creates a phone app called the C**k Blocker, and Norma Stitz delivers the ultimate motorboat.
09/27/2011
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E25October 11, 2011 - Brad the Actor
Daniel Skypes with a missed connection, a balcony jumper interrupts the Prime Minister of Romania, and Brad the Actor gets a Web Redemption.
10/11/2011
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E26October 18, 2011 - Mushroom Guy
Daniel pays it backwards and reads some never-aired Tosh.0 jokes, and the Mushroom Guy gets a Web Intervention.
10/18/2011
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E28November 1, 2011 - Face Bumper Smash
The Bumper Face Kid gets a Web Redemption, Pricasso paints portraits with his junk, and Daniel puts 20 Seconds on the Clock for a racist baby.
11/01/2011
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S3 • E30November 15, 2011 - Web Reflection
The block party of the century gets a Video Breakdown, Daniel auditions replacement hosts, and Web Reflection highlights all of Daniel's high jinks from 2011.
11/15/2011
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E1March 27, 2018 - Lili Hayes
Daniel reboots his show for Season 10 with a little help from Twitter, breaks down an epic butt-paddling video and chats with Instagram-famous grandma Lili Hayes.
03/27/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E2April 3, 2018 - Bear Attack
Daniel tries a leisurely alternative to the Hot Coil Challenge, talks to a bear attack survivor who went viral and looks at gross celebrity feet.
04/03/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E3April 10, 2018 - WinDgoe
Daniel unpacks a child's startling bathroom visit, helps the inventor of a fan-powered bike attachment find investors and uses his mouth to recreate cooking demonstrations.
04/10/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E4April 17, 2018 - Ticket Girl
Daniel celebrates a nude optical illusion, helps viewers learns proper pronunciation and gives a weepy teen a new look after she has a meltdown over a traffic ticket.
04/17/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E5April 24, 2018 - Rhoda on the Scene
Daniel finds out what happens when a girl gets stuck on an uncontrollable pony, profiles an amateur breaking news reporter and imagines himself piloting a damaged aircraft.
04/24/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E6May 1, 2018 - Teenage Bitcoin Millionaire
Daniel looks at an elaborate emergency room proposal, tries to figure out Bitcoin with help from a teenage millionaire and recites all his Twitter followers from memory.
05/01/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E7May 8, 2018 - Cussing Preacher
Daniel takes a gross-out milk prank too far, spreads the gospel of a foul-mouthed preacher and gets into a heated debate about "The Wizard of Oz."
05/08/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E8May 15, 2018 - Knee Shred Girl
Daniel reveals his testicle-based side business, helps an injured cheerleader get redemption and gives himself a new look with the help of a face-changing app.
05/15/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E9May 21, 2018 - Mr. E's Life Hacks
Daniel gives an expert life hacker a makeover, sings theme songs to popular video games and tries to combat racism by threatening to call the cops on innocuous white people.
05/22/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Tosh.0S10 • E10May 29, 2018 - Woah Vicky
Daniel interviews Woah Vicky about race, Big Ass Baby gets in a fight at a baptism, and Tosh.0 issues a public apology.
05/29/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021