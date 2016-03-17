@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Season 3 E 90 • 04/12/2016
Arden Myrin, Lamorne Morris and Carrot Top list #VegasMovies, dial America's national hotline and come up with more evocative titles for classic books.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E80Extended - Thursday, March 17, 2016 - Uncensored
Jenna Elfman, Yassir Lester and Nick Thune detail odd fight scenes, sum up #SpringBreakIn4Words and work for Waffle House's record label in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E81Monday, March 21, 2016
Jonathan Coulton, Aimee Mann and Dave Hill recite the first drafts of iconic movie quotes, sum up #TwitterIn5Words and perform six-second songs for Vine.
03/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E82Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Jenny Johnson, Cameron Esposito and River Butcher pose as members of One Direction, list #DogBooks and come up with questions no one should ever ask a smartphone.
03/22/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E83Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders (James Adomian) and Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) debate their likeness to Jesus and launch attack ads in the @midnight presidential debate.
03/23/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E84Extended - Thursday, March 24, 2016 - Uncensored
Alison Rich, Jessica McKenna and Nicole Byer moderate a bald eagle forum, make #SexySnacks and spoil "Batman v Superman" in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/24/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E85Monday, April 4, 2016
Emily Fleming, Matt Braunger and Jon Daly describe their #BestWeekendIn5Words, express themselves via GIFs of sports fans and listen in on conversations in Los Angeles.
04/04/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E86Tuesday, April 5, 2016
Randall Park, Maria Thayer and Chelsey Crisp list #ElderlyMovies, answer questions about men agonized by shopping trips and break down Gwyneth Paltrow's weird beauty regimen.
04/05/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E87Wednesday, April 6, 2016
Affion Crockett, Jamar Neighbors and Tiffany Haddish make up #CatBooks, detail bizarre scenes from Russian weddings and fess up to lies they've told.
04/06/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E88Extended - Thursday, April 7, 2016 - Uncensored
Emo Philips, Reggie Watts and Rachel Bloom watch pregnancy parody videos, #BroadwayACeleb and pitch spin-off shows for famous families in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/07/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E89Monday, April 11, 2016
Brittany Furlan, Logan Paul and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy dine at #OneLetterOffRestaurants, guess whether videos will be scary or adorable, and coin animal slang terms.
04/11/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E91Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Ilana Glazer, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello of "Time Traveling Bong" design gaming-inspired suits, list #StonerSciFi and give authority figures a piece of their minds.
04/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E92Extended - Thursday, April 14, 2016 - Uncensored
Rich Eisen, Annie Lederman and Mike Lawrence compose tweets for Donald Trump, #AddSportsRuinASong and offer last-minute tax advice in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E93Monday, April 18, 2016
Flula Borg, Ben Gleib and Anna Akana make controversial movie casting choices, look back on life #BeforeYouTube and listen in on conversations at Coachella.
04/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E94Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Chris Kluwe, Tom Ellis and Rachel Feinstein narrate an intimate scene between two lions for a nature documentary, #MakeTVShowsEvil and gripe about life's letdowns.
04/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E95Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Tyler Labine, Steve Agee and Doug Benson celebrate 4/20 by offering tips to stoners, explore Sarah Palin's scientific theories and make up #420Celebs.
04/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E96Extended - Thursday, April 21, 2016 - Uncensored
Alice Wetterlund, Eliot Glazer and Adam Conover go green for Earth Day, watch an edited Donald Trump speech and list #FantasySongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E97Monday, April 25, 2016
Christopher Masterson, Alanna Masterson and Danny Masterson make "Game of Thrones" guesses, help Rachael Ray fire back at confused Beyonce fans and sum up #SiblingsIn5Words.
04/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E98Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Sara Schaefer, Anthony Atamanuik and Jimmy Carr inspire millennials to vote, #MakeAMovieSick and discover who ruined an Internet dance craze.
04/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E99Wednesday, April 27, 2016
"Veep" cast members Timothy Simons, Tony Hale and Reid Scott offer encouragement to Roman Reigns, create #RedneckTVShows and dive deep into the world of local attack ads.
04/27/2016
