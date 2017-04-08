Unsend

Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for You

Season 1 E 1 • 08/04/2017

Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.

01:13

S1 • E1
Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:11

Unsend
S1 • E2
Bryan Safi Goes on a Psychotic Email Rant

Bryan Safi overreacts when his boyfriend changes his Facebook relationship status, resulting in a flurry of enraged emails.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
00:49

Unsend
S1 • E3
Allie Goertz Doesn't Love You

Allie Goertz accidentally texts a hookup that she loves her -- and that's not even the worst part.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:02

Unsend
S1 • E4
Eden Sher Tokes and Texts

Eden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:32

Unsend
S1 • E5
Adam Pally Screws Himself Big Time

Adam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:26

Unsend
S1 • E6
Caroline Goldfarb Is Going to Screenshot Your S**t!

Caroline Goldfarb's addiction to taking screenshots causes trouble when she inadvertently texts her stepmom a picture of their conversation.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:46

Unsend
S1 • E7
Casey Wilson Is a Terrible Liar

After a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:28

Unsend
S1 • E8
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves Ambien

Jamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:34

Unsend
S1 • E9
Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New Dog

Drew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:35

Unsend
S1 • E10
Don't Mess with the Kaplan Twins

The Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:45

Unsend
S1 • E11
Jensen Karp Hits Back at Chris Brown

Jensen Karp's penchant for starting Twitter beefs rears its ugly head when Chris Brown retaliates against him.
10/09/2017
