Unsend
Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for You
Season 1 E 1 • 08/04/2017
Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.
More
Watching
Full Ep
01:13
UnsendS1 • E1Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for You
Nicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:11
UnsendS1 • E2Bryan Safi Goes on a Psychotic Email Rant
Bryan Safi overreacts when his boyfriend changes his Facebook relationship status, resulting in a flurry of enraged emails.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
00:49
UnsendS1 • E3Allie Goertz Doesn't Love You
Allie Goertz accidentally texts a hookup that she loves her -- and that's not even the worst part.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:02
UnsendS1 • E4Eden Sher Tokes and Texts
Eden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:32
UnsendS1 • E5Adam Pally Screws Himself Big Time
Adam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:26
UnsendS1 • E6Caroline Goldfarb Is Going to Screenshot Your S**t!
Caroline Goldfarb's addiction to taking screenshots causes trouble when she inadvertently texts her stepmom a picture of their conversation.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:46
UnsendS1 • E7Casey Wilson Is a Terrible Liar
After a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:28
UnsendS1 • E8Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves Ambien
Jamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:34
UnsendS1 • E9Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New Dog
Drew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:35
UnsendS1 • E10Don't Mess with the Kaplan Twins
The Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.
10/02/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022