The Half Hour
Hampton Yount
Season 4 E 2 • 08/22/2015
Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E6Ron Funches
Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E7Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E8Yannis Pappas
Yannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.
06/27/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E9Damien Lemon
Damien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.
07/11/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E10Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.
07/11/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E11Mark Normand
Mark Normand discusses women's pictures on Facebook, lazy racism and hanging out at gay bars.
07/18/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E12Joe Wengert
Joe Wengert describes his terrible public interactions, the trouble with catchy songs and a new game that he invented to make life easier.
07/18/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E13Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler talks about his unmitigated hatred of biscotti, the airport security strategies he uses and the unfortunate way that he discovered masturbation.
07/25/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS3 • E14Joe Zimmerman
Joe Zimmerman discusses selling out free shows, his battles with hypochondria and President Andrew Jackson's prolific dueling career.
07/25/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E1Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.
08/22/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E2Hampton Yount
Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
08/22/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E3Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.
09/05/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E4Barry Rothbart
Barry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.
09/05/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E5Brooks Wheelan
Brooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.
09/19/2015
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E6Andy Woodhull
Andy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.
09/19/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E7Randy Liedtke
Randy Liedtke takes a phone call, plays a voicemail, wonders how soon is too soon to eat pizza after someone dies and talks about his girlfriend, who may or may not be real.
10/10/2015
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E8Beth Stelling
Beth Stelling describes the weird aspects of being a female comic, her mother's struggle with phone companies and why she loves "The Bachelor."
10/10/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E9Sam Morril
Sam Morril talks about what we should be teaching children, nonsensical homophobia, the repercussions of telling controversial jokes and surprise orgies.
10/24/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E10Joe List
Joe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.
10/24/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS4 • E11Sean Donnelly
Sean Donnelly acknowledges his looks, talks about why he has a hard time losing weight and reveals what marriage has taught him.
11/14/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021