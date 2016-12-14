@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Season 4 E 48 • 01/17/2017
Megan Gailey, Jak Knight and Rory Scovel help Betty White celebrate her 95th birthday, predict Obama's last-minute orders before he leaves office and make up #TechCelebs.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E38Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E39Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored
Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E40Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Jonah Ray, Laurie Kilmartin and Doug Benson revisit Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance, compose #WinterSongs and make celebrity resolutions for 2017.
01/03/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E41Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kyle Kinane and Ron Funches propose new state laws, guess the use of a bizarre new product and name #MonkeyMovies to toast the 500th episode of @midnight.
01/04/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E42Extended - Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Uncensored
Affion Crockett, Amanda Seales and Marcella Arguello make New Year's resolutions, imagine #HealthierCelebs and offer money-saving tips in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/05/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E43Monday, January 9, 2017
Dan Bakkedahl, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski toast the iPhone's anniversary, write taglines for the nonexistent movie "Hidden Fences" and #AddHistoryImproveAMovie.
01/09/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E44Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Katie O'Brien, Flula Borg and Ify Nwadiwe find tech jobs for Barack Obama, guess how Canadian ownership will change American Apparel and make up #HipHopHarryPotter.
01/10/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E45Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Matt Kirshen, Emily Fleming and Rhys Darby anticipate Donald Trump's classy inaugural celebration, create a fashion line for brunch-loving men and #RuinAToy.
01/11/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E46Extended - Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Uncensored
Jamie Lee, Brian Moses and Michelle Buteau marvel at a Windows 95 tutorial, list #DogCelebs and bring backup artists into the spotlight in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/12/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E47Monday, January 16, 2017
Josie Long, John Hodgman and Eugene Mirman predict what the FBI will tweet next, #MakeABookAmerican and pinpoint the signs of fake news articles.
01/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E49Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi and Judah Friedlander create cinematic 2020 campaign slogans for Donald Trump, interpret Japanese toilet symbols and make up #SexyPolitics.
01/18/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E50Extended - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - Uncensored
Stephanie Simbari, Brian Posehn and Dave Anthony bid adieu to President Obama, name #GuyFieriSongs and list inaugural performers' demands in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E51Monday, January 23, 2017
Rich Eisen, Jade Catta-Preta and Kevin Nealon decipher a baby's creative Women's March sign, list #SexySports and share "alternative facts."
01/23/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E52Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Claudia O'Doherty, John Early and Kate Berlant make musicals even whiter, #RedneckAMovie and come up with scientific names for various social groups.
01/24/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E53Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Erik Griffin, Jenny Zigrino and Andrew Santino introduce Kellyanne Conway's cringeworthy stand-up act, divulge Alaska's divorce court rules and make up #DrunkBands.
01/25/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E54Extended - Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Uncensored
Roast Battle II's Mike Lawrence, Jamar Neighbors and Jeff Ross channel drunk astronauts, list #FoodVillains and get fan-drawn portraits in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/26/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E55Monday, January 30, 2017
Arden Myrin, Joe DeRosa and Moshe Kasher ponder ways in which companies can take a political stand, find out why people are boycotting Starbucks and make up #DogSongs.
01/30/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E56Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Hampton Yount, Adam Newman and Phoebe Robinson pitch social media platforms for kids, create #OneLetterOffTVShows and revisit the early days of Twitter.
01/31/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E57Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Maz Jobrani, Aisling Bea and David Koechner write panic-inducing headlines, name #HornyAuthors and make ridiculous wagers for the big game.
02/01/2017