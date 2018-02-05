The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2

Season 23 E 116 • 05/21/2018

Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.

More

Watching

Full Ep
24:33
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E106
Extended - May 2, 2018 - Michael Hayden

Donald Trump is accused of faking his doctor's note, Kanye West comes under fire for saying slavery was "a choice," and Michael Hayden discusses "The Assault on Intelligence."
05/02/2018
Full Ep
23:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E107
Extended - May 3, 2018 - David Blaine

Rudy Giuliani lights a fire under the Stormy Daniels scandal, Lewis Black sounds off about midterm primary battles, and magician David Blaine chats about "David Blaine Live."
05/03/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E108
May 7, 2018 - Ronan Farrow

An NHL player goes on a face-licking spree, Michael Kosta breaks down Rudy Giuliani's defense strategy for President Trump, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "War on Peace."
05/07/2018
Full Ep
24:44
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E109
Extended - May 8, 2018 - Jon Meacham

President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces sexual abuse allegations, and Jon Meacham discusses "The Soul of America."
05/08/2018
Full Ep
22:59
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E110
Extended - May 9, 2018 - Diane Guerrero

Don Blankenship loses his Senate primary bid in West Virginia, Trevor highlights gun-happy police officers, and Diane Guerrero discusses her memoir "In the Country We Love."
05/09/2018
Full Ep
26:04
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E111
Extended - May 10, 2018 - Joaquin Castro

A black Yale student is interrogated by police for napping, Desi Lydic investigates a refugee flow from the U.S. to Canada, and Rep. Joaquin Castro sits down with Trevor.
05/10/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E112
May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall

President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E113
May 15, 2018 - Gayle King

President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
Full Ep
27:11
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E114
Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews

Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E115
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2

In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E116
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2

Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.
05/21/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E117
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng Vol. 2

Ronny Chieng meets a professional wrestler championing progressive politics, finds the best Chicago pizza in an unlikely place and creates his own cryptocurrency.
05/22/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E118
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan

In this collection of her finest work, Dulce Sloan writes an anthem for women, scopes out the prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall and takes a job as a 911 operator.
05/23/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E119
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta

In this compilation, Michael Kosta explores the wrong-but-legal zone, tours New York's most problematic statues and can't stop being "woke" about sports.
05/24/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E120
May 29, 2018 - Johnny Knoxville

Immigration officials separate families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Roy Wood Jr. contributes to Starbucks's racial bias training, and Johnny Knoxville discusses "Action Point."
05/29/2018
Full Ep
23:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E121
Extended - May 30, 2018 - Tarana Burke

President Trump pushes a wild conspiracy theory to discredit the FBI, Fox News pundits react to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, and Tarana Burke discusses the Me Too movement.
05/30/2018
Full Ep
24:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E122
Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon

Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump at the White House, Ronny Chieng takes aim at a greedy televangelist, and Cynthia Nixon discusses her bid for governor of New York.
05/31/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E123
June 4, 2018 - Awkwafina

President Trump's legal team argues that he can't be charged with a crime, the U.S.-North Korea summit is back on, and Awkwafina talks "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
06/04/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E124
June 5, 2018 - Brian Tyree Henry

The Miss America pageant ditches its swimsuit contest, Hasan Minhaj wonders if President Trump is converting to Islam, and actor Brian Tyree Henry chats about "Hotel Artemis."
06/05/2018
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E125
Extended - June 6, 2018 - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Trevor highlights how Facebook thrives on polarization, Ronny Chieng tackles adventure playgrounds, and feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses "Dear Ijeawele."
06/06/2018
Full Ep
23:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E126
Extended - June 7, 2018 - Regina King

EPA chief Scott Pruitt takes heat for possible ethics violations, the NFL's Malcolm Jenkins silently fires back at President Trump, and Regina King discusses "Seven Seconds."
06/07/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021