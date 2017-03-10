The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
October 26, 2017 - Bruce Bartlett
Season 1 E 16 • 10/26/2017
Jordan dissects President Trump's tax reform plan, talks climate change with globalist Richard Branson and sits down with Bruce Bartlett, the author of "The Truth Matters."
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E6October 3, 2017 - Richard Painter
Jordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.
10/03/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E7October 4, 2017 - Michael Crowley
Jordan calls out the FDA's heartless practices, predicts the outcome of President Trump's first space council meeting and chats with Politico correspondent Michael Crowley.
10/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E8October 5, 2017 - Jane Mayer
Jordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.
10/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E9October 16, 2017 - David Litt
Jordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.
10/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E10October 17, 2017 - Bill Kristol
Jordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.
10/17/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E11October 18, 2017 - Nate Silver
Jordan dissects Donald Trump's emoluments case, exposes Amazon's hold on small-town America and chats with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver.
10/18/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E12October 19, 2017 - Carol Anderson
Jordan introduces Steve Bannon's team of anti-establishment candidates, breaks down the Melania Trump body double conspiracy and sits down with author Carol Anderson.
10/19/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E13October 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
Jordan celebrates the upcoming release of classified JFK files, sends Kobi Libii to infiltrate antifa and chats with author Matt Taibbi.
10/23/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E14October 24, 2017 - Bill Nye
Jordan decodes a cryptic tweet from James Comey, breaks down EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's business approach to the environment and chats with legendary science guy Bill Nye.
10/24/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E15October 25, 2017 - Maura Healey
Jordan discusses the DNC's alleged funding of the Trump-Russia dossier, spreads the word about gun-related threats and chats with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
10/25/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E17October 30, 2017 - Rob Reiner
Jordan exposes the distracting news of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort's indictments, creates a safe space for powerful men to chat and sits down with "LBJ" director Rob Reiner.
10/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E18October 31, 2017 - Erin Gloria Ryan
Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to tell scary stories, sends Laura Grey to investigate an anti-Trump coven and chats with Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan.
10/31/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E19November 1, 2017 - Clint Watts
Jordan breaks down Congress's investigation into Russian-linked Facebook ads, compiles a list of America's worst enemies and sits down with security analyst Clint Watts.
11/01/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E21November 6, 2017 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Jordan reacts to recent gun violence, praises Trump's Americanness abroad and talks to Nikole Hannah-Jones about school segregation.
11/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E22November 7, 2017 - David Daley
Jordan discusses the future of Betsy DeVos's role as Secretary of Education, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate voter fraud and chats with author David Daley.
11/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E23November 8, 2017 - Jon Lovett
Jordan celebrates the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidential win, sings the praises of Donna Brazile and sits down with "Lovett or Leave It" host Jon Lovett.
11/08/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E24November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki
Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E25November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon
Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
