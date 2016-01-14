Idiotsitter
Viva La Joy
Season 1 E 8 • 03/03/2016
After Kent fires Joy, Billie and Gene go to extreme lengths to get her job back.
IdiotsitterS1 • E1Pilot
When Harvard graduate Billie goes to interview for a nanny job, she's surprised to learn that her charge is a grown woman on house arrest.
01/14/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E2Book Report
When she's forced to do schoolwork that includes reading actual books, Gene plots to take Billie down.
01/21/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E3Funeral
When Gene is granted temporary reprieve from her house arrest to attend a funeral, she and Billie accidentally make a day of it.
01/28/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E4Hos Before Bros
When a hunky football player comes to stay at the mansion, Billie and Gene vie for his affections.
02/04/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E5Fumigation
While the mansion is being fumigated, Billie and Gene have a sleepover that quickly turns raucous.
02/11/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E6Mother's Day
A face from the past shows up to rock Kent and Gene's lives, and Billie goes on a date with a dangerous dental hygienist.
02/18/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E7GED Prom
Gene throws a prom for GED students as an elaborate revenge scheme against her online-gaming nemesis.
02/25/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E9Ex-Boyfriend
When Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.
03/10/2016
IdiotsitterS1 • E10Finale
Gene finally takes her GED test, and Billie gets a shot at her dream job.
03/17/2016
IdiotsitterS2 • E1Billie and Gene: The College Years
Gene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E2Better Off Ned
When a professor commits suicide, Billie angles to move into his office and Gene befriends his boss.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E3Virginity
When Gene discovers that Billie has never had sex, she vows to help her friend lose her virginity.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E4Girls Gone Wild
Gene and Billie have the campus to themselves when the rest of the students and staff leave for spring break.
06/10/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E5Sports
When the university pressures Billie to pass a star athlete on the fencing team, she's determined to help him earn his grade.
06/17/2017
IdiotsitterS2 • E6Rush, Rush
Billie becomes the housemother to an eerily tight-knit sorority, and Gene gets involved in a very different side of campus Greek life.
06/17/2017
