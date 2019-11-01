Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored

Season 1 E 10 • 02/08/2019

Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E1
Tom Thakkar - Weed Strains Should Be More Descriptive - Uncensored

Tom Thakkar argues weed strains should come with more descriptive labels and reveals the pranks he pulls on creepy guys from Craigslist.
01/11/2019
Full Ep
04:31

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E2
Petey DeAbreu - Gambling with Dreidels - Uncensored

Petey DeAbreu brags about drinking AriZona Green Tea and wishes Jewish culture was more prominent in his neighborhood.
01/11/2019
Full Ep
05:09

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E3
Natasha Vaynblat - How to Not Get Murdered When Hooking Up - Uncensored

Natasha Vaynblat describes tutoring New York City children, attempts to explain a woman’s surreal makeup and shares her strategy for how to safely hook up with a stranger.
01/17/2019
Full Ep
05:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E4
Ian Lara - Politically Correct Racial Identities & Disastrous Cruises - Uncensored

Ian Lara discusses his Hispanic background and explains why he's never going on a cruise with his friend again.
01/17/2019
Full Ep
04:58

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E5
Dina Hashem - Sex Shops Have Amazing Customer Service - Uncensored

Dina Hashem explains why she couldn't compete with her ex-boyfriend's fetish, admires the customer service at sex shops and examines the hubris of saying, "God bless you."
01/25/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E6
Yedoye Travis - Telling White People They Can't Say the N-Word - Uncensored

Yedoye Travis wonders how to discuss privilege with white people and questions President Trump's Twitter priorities.
01/25/2019
Full Ep
04:32

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E7
Hanna Dickinson - Auditioning for "The Bachelor" - Uncensored

Hanna Dickinson chats about her issues with a dairy-free diet, discusses her loud snoring and recalls the time she auditioned for “The Bachelor.”
02/01/2019
Full Ep
03:54

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E8
Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - Uncensored

Ryan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.
02/01/2019
Full Ep
03:59

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E9
Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored

Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
Full Ep
05:08

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E11
Marie Faustin - Uncensored

Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
Full Ep
05:33

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E12
Stavros Halkias - Uncensored

Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
Full Ep
02:28

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E13
Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy

If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
Full Ep
04:24

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S1 • E14
Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored

What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
Full Ep
06:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E1
Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored

Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
03/01/2019
Full Ep
07:00

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E2
Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored

Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
Full Ep
04:48

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E3
Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth

Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
Full Ep
06:38

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E4
Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored

Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
Full Ep
07:56

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E5
Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored

Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
Full Ep
06:03

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E6
Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored

Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
