Comedy Central Presents
Jimmy Carr (2009)
Season 13 E 17 • 03/06/2009
Jimmy Carr explains what makes Britain so great, sets the mood for his philosophical musings and wonders why sex is always better in a hotel.
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E7Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.
01/30/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E8Jamie Lissow
Jamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.
01/30/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E9Dan Levy
Dan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.
02/06/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E10Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.
02/06/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E11Pete Lee
Pete Lee talks about the Metallica stickers on his sewing machine, describes the best tough-guy nicknames and shares his love for revenge.
02/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E12Comedy Central Presents Rebecca Corry
Rebecca Corry imagines what it would be like if bank tellers acted like rock stars, shares her desire to date a guy like Jesus and poses an incredibly difficult math problem.
02/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E13Greer Barnes
Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E14Red Grant
Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E15Eddie Ifft
Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
02/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E16Chris Porter
Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E18Erin Foley
Erin Foley discusses meeting people at the gym, realistic Taco Bell commercials and vegan cookbooks.
03/06/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E19Greg Warren
Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E20Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E21Josh Blue
Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E22Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E23John Mulaney
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E24Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal takes comfort in making her audience as uncomfortable as possible with wedding proposal rejections, runaway birds and terrifying historical sex dreams.
04/03/2009
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E1Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E2Doug Williams
Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
