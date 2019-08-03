Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners (Explicit)

E 1 • 03/08/2019

Emily Heller compares Donald Trump to Air Bud, answers some FAQs about vegetarianism and recalls telling her personal trainer about her lack of fitness goals.

More

Watching

Full Ep
59:07

Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners
E1
Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners (Explicit)

Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners (Explicit) - Emily Heller compares Donald Trump to Air Bud, answers some FAQs about vegetarianism and recalls telling her personal trainer about her lack of fitness goals.
03/08/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021