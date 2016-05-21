Dan Soder: Not Special

E 1 • 05/21/2016

Dan Soder reveals why he quit smoking cigarettes (but not weed), explains that he doesn't respect sommeliers and describes how the Internet made him appreciate real-life jerks.

41:36
Dan Soder: Not Special

05/21/2016
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas Checks Every Holiday TV Movie Box

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch present A Clüsterfünke Christmas, a holiday TV movie with all the hunky lumberjacks and uptight businesswomen fans could want, premiering December 4 at 7/6c.
11/24/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021