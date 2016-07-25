Swagasaurus

Tricking

Season 3 E 5 • 08/01/2016

James Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.

More

Watching

Full Ep
01:13

Swagasaurus
S2 • E3
F**kboy - Uncensored

James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:09

Swagasaurus
S2 • E1
Meeking - Uncensored

James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:03

Swagasaurus
S2 • E4
Salty

James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:02

Swagasaurus
S2 • E2
Thirsty

According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:07

Swagasaurus
S2 • E7
Thot

If you were under the impression that the term "thot" was just an abbreviation for "thought," you were very wrong.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:15

Swagasaurus
S2 • E5
Woes - Uncensored

You may not know this, but your closest friends aren't your squad -- they're actually your woes.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:12

Swagasaurus
S3 • E1
Fam

James Davis explains that your fam isn't limited to your blood relations.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:17

Swagasaurus
S3 • E2
Fire - Uncensored

If people refer to their food as "fire," you can be sure it's the best of the best.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:46

Swagasaurus
S3 • E3
Get Ghost - Uncensored

James Davis explains why people have to go ghost once in a while, especially when they're stuck with their family.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:11

Swagasaurus
S3 • E4
Smashing

The word "smash" has more meanings than anyone may have realized.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:09

Swagasaurus
S3 • E5
Tricking

James Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:24

Swagasaurus
S4 • E1
Bae

According to James Davis, you can have multiple baes without cheating on your significant other.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:41

Swagasaurus
S5 • E1
Bodied

James Davis bodies this episode, and if you don't know what that means, he'll explain.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:22

Swagasaurus
S4 • E2
Major Key

Like DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you too can share your major keys for success.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:33

Swagasaurus
S5 • E2
Clap Back

Next time someone disses you or someone you care about, you better clap back with some verbal heat of your own.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:22

Swagasaurus
S4 • E3
KK - Uncensored

James Davis helpfully explains what KK means, saving you from looking as lame as Kanye West.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:18

Swagasaurus
S5 • E3
Drag

What you may refer to as putting people in their place, the internet calls dragging.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:11

Swagasaurus
S5 • E4
Glo Up

James Davis uses Khloe Kardashian to explain what the term "glo up" means.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:15

Swagasaurus
S4 • E4
Wavy

If you don't know what wavy means, you're probably not very wavy -- no offense.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:40

Swagasaurus
S5 • E5
Savage

The meaning of "savage" has been updated for the modern day and now refers to such fearless individuals as Tupac Shakur and Simon Cowell.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:47

Swagasaurus
S4 • E5
Woke

James Davis was woke before he even knew what that meant -- and you might be, too.
08/01/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021