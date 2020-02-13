Lights Out with David Spade

March 10, 2020 - Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola & Megan Gailey

Season 1 E 105 • 03/10/2020

Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey discuss coronavirus-fueled festival cancelations and a final royal family gathering, and Spade runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E95
February 13, 2020 - Jim Carrey

"Kidding" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Jim Carrey sits down with Spade to chat about his start in comedy, his extensive acting career and answer questions from the audience.
02/13/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E96
February 24, 2020 - Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock & Chris Franjola

Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and Gigi Hadid's beef with Jake Paul, and a coronavirus expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
02/24/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E97
February 25, 2020 - Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

"Bumping Mics" stars Jeff Ross and Dave Attell discuss Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and the coronavirus's threat to the Tokyo Olympics, then roast the audience.
02/25/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E98
February 26, 2020 - Guy Branum, Megan Gailey & Adam Ray

Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray discuss Prince Harry's choice to drop his royal title, made-up baby names and a Hot Pockets heiress's prison sentence.
02/26/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E99
February 27, 2020 - Liza Treyger, Russell Peters & Andrew Santino

Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds, and Spade reveals his "Survivor" gig.
02/27/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E11
March 2, 2020 - Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg & Erik Griffin

Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin discuss the next contestant on "The Bachelorette," Meghan Markle's Disney plans and Kourtney Kardashian's coronavirus advice.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E101
March 3, 2020 - Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar

Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss Michael Buble's performance for gorillas in Australia, attractive mug shots on Instagram and homemade hand sanitizer.
03/03/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E102
March 4, 2020 - Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Beth Stelling

Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the fate of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and Tinder's coronavirus warning, and Spade organizes a "Just Shoot Me" reboot.
03/04/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E103
March 5, 2020 - Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley & Preacher Lawson

Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss Nik Wallenda's high-wire volcano stunt and Pornhub's strip club documentary, and Cesar Millan tries stand-up.
03/05/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E104
March 9, 2020 - Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick & Yamaneika Saunders

Spade endures an episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me" with comedian Sean Hayes, and Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to bizarre fallout from the coronavirus.
03/09/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E105
March 10, 2020 - Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola & Megan Gailey

Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey discuss coronavirus-fueled festival cancelations and a final royal family gathering, and Spade runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."
03/10/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E106
March 11, 2020 - Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock & Cristela Alonzo

Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo discuss viral onstage fails and Willow Smith's performance art event, and Chris Harrison chats about "The Bachelor" finale.
03/11/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E107
March 12, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser & Zainab Johnson

Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus concerns and "The Bachelorette," and "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott try stand-up.
03/12/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107
Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong

Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107
Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up

Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
03/12/2020
