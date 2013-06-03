The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show

Heino!

Season 2 E 6 • 04/19/2014

While hot on the trail of a German baby buyer, Chris and David get distracted by a Christopher Walken impersonation competition.

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S1 • E1
Naked Yeti Terrorizes L.A.

The Walsh Bros. throw a personal disco, prowl around as naked yetis and invade people's homes.
03/06/2013
Full Ep
03:11

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S1 • E2
Pizza Thieves Terrorize L.A.

The Walsh Bros. perform magic, "Robin Hood" some pizza and welcome strangers to their bench.
03/07/2013
Full Ep
03:26

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S1 • E3
Tiny Reptiles Terrorize L.A. - Uncensored

A special guest flashes cars, passengers take a ride in the Tickle Car, and the Walsh Bros. engage passersby in street games.
03/08/2013
Full Ep
04:37

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E1
The Walsh Bros. Are Moving Into the Neighborhood

Chris and David find a baby in a recycling bin, alert people that they'll be moving into their neighborhood and put on a show at a children's party.
04/14/2014
Full Ep
04:55

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E2
The Defenders

Danny, Griff and Doc patrol the streets as a vigilante security force, the Polish Light Bulb Team springs into action, and the Rebel causes mischief on the streets of L.A.
04/15/2014
Full Ep
04:51

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E3
Free Walking Tour!

Chris and David lead a walking tour of Los Angeles that features such sights as the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the most haunted building in the world.
04/16/2014
Full Ep
04:25

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E4
The Walsh Bros. on Patrol - Uncensored

With their policeman's mustaches secured firmly to their upper lips, Chris and David drive around the city looking for crime.
04/17/2014
Full Ep
05:28

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E5
Walsh on Walsh - Uncensored

The Walsh Bros. interview each other while on top of one another, visit houses they used to live in and go on an epic scavenger hunt.
04/18/2014
Full Ep
04:16

The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
S2 • E6
Heino!

While hot on the trail of a German baby buyer, Chris and David get distracted by a Christopher Walken impersonation competition.
04/19/2014
