Big Time in Hollywood, FL
The Hand That Feeds
Season 1 E 9 • 05/20/2015
Cuba scrambles to come up with an emergency escape plan, and Agent Malloy tries to get some answers out of Del.
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E1Severance
After their parents ask them to move out, filmmaker brothers Jack and Ben devise a bogus ransom to raise money for their next movie.
03/25/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E2Intervention
Jack and Ben scramble to come up with a plan after the police begin investigating Jimmy Staats, and Detective Zdorkin tries to get answers out of Del.
04/01/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E3Rehabilitation
Jack comes up with a plan to get himself into rehab, Alan has a hard time buying a car, and Diana hires a private investigator to tail Del.
04/08/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E4To Catch a Paparazzi
After meeting Cuba Gooding Jr. in rehab, Jack and Ben begin developing a TV show to pitch to him.
04/15/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E5A Night In
While Alan and Diana enjoy a romantic evening together, Del and the Dolfe brothers spend a traumatic night with Harvey Scoles.
04/22/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E6Separate But Equal
After their falling-out, Jack and Ben each pursue different paths -- with similar degrees of success.
04/29/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E7What Dreams May Come
Jack and Ben begin work on their most ambitious project yet after getting a vote of confidence from Cuba Gooding Jr.
05/06/2015
Big Time in Hollywood, FLS1 • E8Monkey Largo
Production ramps up on Jack and Ben's big movie, and Alan tries to become a more assertive man.
05/13/2015
