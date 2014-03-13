@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E54
Thursday, March 13, 2014

Nikki Glaser, Steve Agee and Kyle Kinane listen to Japanese teenagers sing heavy metal songs about chocolate, translate emoji sentences involving squid and list #AlcoHolidays.
03/13/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E55
Monday, March 24, 2014

W. Kamau Bell, Eliza Skinner and Hannibal Buress find ways to #RuinAChildrensBook, guess what a record-breaker typed with his nose and list classic white people hashtags.
03/24/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E56
Tuesday, March 25, 2014

Todd Barry, Jenny Johnson and Mike Lawrence take a look at what's going on at Walmart, list #CrappySnacks and caption a viewer-submitted selfie.
03/25/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E57
Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Michelle Buteau, Neal Brennan and Dan Levy list #SchlongSongs, name weird Japanese technology and battle for a Nic Cage pillowcase.
03/26/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E58
Thursday, March 27, 2014

Megan Neuringer, Ben Kronberg and Greg Proops come up with #BadBooze, watch sports fans dance on the jumbotron and list unappealing Airbnb listings.
03/27/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E59
Monday, March 31, 2014

Seth Green, Rachel Bloom and Kevin Shinick name heart attack-inducing stadium foods, admire "Star Wars" fan art and list lame action figures.
03/31/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E60
Tuesday, April 1, 2014

Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch and T.J. Miller celebrate April Fools' Day with David Hasselhoff, list #FailedApps and tweet as a redneck possum.
04/01/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E61
Wednesday, April 2, 2014

Rhys Darby, Amber Tamblyn and Kurt Braunohler list #ButtFlix titles, sing patriotic theme songs and fill in the blanks on OkCupid profiles.
04/02/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E62
Thursday, April 3, 2014

Patton Oswalt, Blaine Capatch and Brian Posehn guess a congressional candidate's alter ego, list #WorseWrestlers and petition the White House.
04/03/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E63
Monday, April 7, 2014

Arden Myrin, Kate Walsh and Jim Jefferies guess what YouTubers are ranting about, write an online dating profile for Vladimir Putin and list terrible Facebook statuses.
04/07/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E64
Tuesday, April 8, 2014

Greg Behrendt, Esther Povitsky and Doug Benson list #RejectedIceCream, watch dating videos from the 80s and conduct a Reddit AMA with the Playboy grotto.
04/08/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E65
Wednesday, April 9, 2014

Ali Wong, Ron Funches and Guy Branum list #GeekyPorn titles, advertise pieces of nightmare taxidermy and come up with awful how-to videos for YouTube.
04/09/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E66
Thursday, April 10, 2014

Jen Kirkman, Morgan Murphy and Paul F. Tompkins guess what's inside the wildly inappropriate book cover, list #WorseCoachellaBands and write Yelp reviews as goths in trees.
04/10/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E67
Monday, April 21, 2014

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Nick Swardson and Marlon Wayans name the band behind a song about poop, guess which horrible chest tattoos are real and list matured video game titles.
04/21/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E68
Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Jessica St. Clair, Lennon Parham and Rob Huebel list #GreenTVShows, write slogans for a bootleg Viagra medication and create upsetting online dating usernames.
04/22/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E69
Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Brandon Johnson, Paul Scheer and Andy Daly list #GangstaBroadway musicals, discover bizarre apps and request orgasm donations.
04/23/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E70
Thursday, April 24, 2014

Tom Lennon, April Richardson and Steve Agee list #LameOfficeHolidays, write stripper Yelp reviews and create tall tales about a legend named Pervert Dave.
04/24/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E71
Monday, April 28, 2014

Matt Braunger, Mark Normand and Sara Schaefer advertise Kickstarter projects, #RuinAMovieQuote and list new selfie trends.
04/28/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E72
Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Kyle Kinane guess which Chris Hardwick meme is real, list #WorseStarWars references and check out Juggalo dating profiles.
04/29/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E73
Wednesday, April 30, 2014

Rove McManus, Baron Vaughn and Adam Cayton-Holland guess what Rihanna posted on Instagram, list #BadVacationSpots and watch a bizarre music video.
04/30/2014
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S1 • E74
Thursday, May 1, 2014

Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan and Todd Glass pick new Toronto mayors, list #MonkeyFilms and caption pictures from the Awkward Family Photos art exhibit.
05/01/2014
