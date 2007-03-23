Crank Yankers
Adam Carolla, David Koechner & Natasha Leggero
Season 5 E 9 • 12/04/2019
Bobby wants a pizza delivery guy to pick up his grandma from the police station, Elmer eats an earbud, and hemp milk brings back memories of Vietnam for Birchum.
Crank YankersS4 • E7Adam Carolla & Dane Cook
Taylor from “The Real World” calls up a medieval theme restaurant, and Sav Macaulay hosts a game show over the phone.
03/23/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E8Jimmy Kimmel & Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon tries to sell a car that someone might have been murdered in, and Birchum tries to enroll his conjoined daughters in a gymnastics class.
03/30/2007
Crank YankersS5 • E1Tracy Morgan, Adam Carolla & Aubrey Plaza
Spoonie Luv’s sex life gets ruined by birds, Birchum pesters a yoga studio, and an aspiring job applicant (Chelsea Peretti) brags about her stunning looks.
09/25/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E2Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin & Jeff Ross
Shasta calls neighborhood watch on a white guy, a vape shop fields a complaint from Dr. Penis, and Elmer is thrilled with his new adult diapers.
09/27/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E3Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson & Will Forte
Bobby tries a matchmaking service, Nikki Glaser calls a restaurant about an unusual allergy, and Hadassah lists her demands for a prospective employer.
10/09/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E4Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan & David Alan Grier
Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld makes a career change, Elmer calls a party store looking for balloons, and Spoonie Luv gets thrown for a loop.
10/16/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E5Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Nealon
A haunted hotel gets a call from an interested guest, Hadassah wants a no-touch massage, and a woman plans to perform Wiccan rituals at a lumberyard.
10/30/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E6David Alan Grier, Will Forte & Chelsea Peretti
An angry girlfriend calls a hat shop to complain about her boyfriend's fedora, The Truth wants to set up a book signing, and Niles Standish has to get rid of some lice.
11/06/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E7Tiffany Haddish, Roy Wood Jr. & Thomas Lennon - Uncensored
A woman is furious about her boyfriend's obsession with "Red Dead Redemption," a wannabe performer calls an acting school, and Terrence tries to plan Paris Hilton's wedding.
11/13/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E8Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll & Tracy Morgan
A rich bro tries to get a new festival off the ground, Spoonie Luv wants to purchase the perfect mattress, and Gladys needs help from a psychic.
11/27/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E10Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin
Gladys wants to trademark a popular phrase, a cat orders cleaners for his owner's apartment, and Terrence asks Bobby Brown to change his name for Millie Bobby Brown.
12/11/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E11Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman & Nikki Glaser
Bobby searches for very specific bumper stickers, a bra fitting leaves Gladys feeling microaggressed, Elmer develops a taste for edibles, and Hadassah finds her dream diet.
03/31/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E12Aubrey Plaza, Ron Funches & Derek Waters
Terrence arranges a rafting trip for Ariana Grande, Punkie Johnson feels entitled to fine art royalties, and Ron Funches seeks a committed tag team partner.
04/08/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E513Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon & Adam Carolla
Kevin Nealon places an emphatic flower order, Spoonie Luv tries to take a very early family photo, and Bobby seeks acupuncture for his chronic belching.
04/15/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E14Chelsea Peretti, Derek Waters & Aubrey Plaza
Chelsea Peretti tries to find her missing sandwich, an incoming caller seeks a free aquarium, and Niles plans a party to celebrate his being accused of sexual harassment.
04/22/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E15Jeff Ross, Tracy Morgan & Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr. plans a one-way trip to Africa, Spoonie Luv tries to book a zero-G-spot, and Jeff Ross roasts a dog groomer.
04/29/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E516Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier & Abbi Jacobson
Landalious creates his own karaoke opportunity, Abbi Jacobson tries to get into character, and Niles and Giles look to take their internet videos to the next level.
05/06/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E517Kevin Nealon, Jimmy Kimmel & Paul Scheer
Terrence plans a gender reveal for DJ Khaled, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim negotiate a "legally" fun time, and Heidi Gardner practices condescending philanthropy.
05/13/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E18Brian Posehn, Nick Kroll & David Alan Grier
Brian Posehn shares a password with the wrong person, an entrepreneur contacts a business with a similar sounding name, and a camper has a serious pest problem.
05/20/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E19Brian Posehn, Demetri Martin & Adam Carolla
Iliza Shlesinger seeks help passing her dental technician exam, Demetri Martin vents his career frustrations, and Dick Birchum plans a birthday for his conjoined twins.
05/27/2020
