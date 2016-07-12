At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Season 4 E 44 • 01/10/2017

Katie O'Brien, Flula Borg and Ify Nwadiwe find tech jobs for Barack Obama, guess how Canadian ownership will change American Apparel and make up #HipHopHarryPotter.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E34
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Jon Gabrus, Mamrie Hart and Joe Randazzo name Donald Trump's least favorite lists, guess what The Weather Channel will get fired up about next and make up #RichBooks.
12/07/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E35
Extended - Thursday, December 8, 2016 - Uncensored

Ali Siddiq, Nate Fernald and Erica Rhodes guess the outcome of strange local crimes, sum up #ChristmasIn3Words and navigate with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/08/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E36
Monday, December 12, 2016

Reggie Watts, James Adomian and Morgan Murphy seduce Uber drivers, make up #HipHopFood and answer questions about bad holiday light displays.
12/12/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E37
Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
12/13/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E38
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E39
Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored

Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/15/2016
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E40
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Jonah Ray, Laurie Kilmartin and Doug Benson revisit Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance, compose #WinterSongs and make celebrity resolutions for 2017.
01/03/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E41
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kyle Kinane and Ron Funches propose new state laws, guess the use of a bizarre new product and name #MonkeyMovies to toast the 500th episode of @midnight.
01/04/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E42
Extended - Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Uncensored

Affion Crockett, Amanda Seales and Marcella Arguello make New Year's resolutions, imagine #HealthierCelebs and offer money-saving tips in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/05/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E43
Monday, January 9, 2017

Dan Bakkedahl, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski toast the iPhone's anniversary, write taglines for the nonexistent movie "Hidden Fences" and #AddHistoryImproveAMovie.
01/09/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E45
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Matt Kirshen, Emily Fleming and Rhys Darby anticipate Donald Trump's classy inaugural celebration, create a fashion line for brunch-loving men and #RuinAToy.
01/11/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E46
Extended - Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Uncensored

Jamie Lee, Brian Moses and Michelle Buteau marvel at a Windows 95 tutorial, list #DogCelebs and bring backup artists into the spotlight in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/12/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E47
Monday, January 16, 2017

Josie Long, John Hodgman and Eugene Mirman predict what the FBI will tweet next, #MakeABookAmerican and pinpoint the signs of fake news articles.
01/16/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E48
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Megan Gailey, Jak Knight and Rory Scovel help Betty White celebrate her 95th birthday, predict Obama's last-minute orders before he leaves office and make up #TechCelebs.
01/17/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E49
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi and Judah Friedlander create cinematic 2020 campaign slogans for Donald Trump, interpret Japanese toilet symbols and make up #SexyPolitics.
01/18/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E50
Extended - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - Uncensored

Stephanie Simbari, Brian Posehn and Dave Anthony bid adieu to President Obama, name #GuyFieriSongs and list inaugural performers' demands in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/19/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E51
Monday, January 23, 2017

Rich Eisen, Jade Catta-Preta and Kevin Nealon decipher a baby's creative Women's March sign, list #SexySports and share "alternative facts."
01/23/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E52
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Claudia O'Doherty, John Early and Kate Berlant make musicals even whiter, #RedneckAMovie and come up with scientific names for various social groups.
01/24/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E53
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Erik Griffin, Jenny Zigrino and Andrew Santino introduce Kellyanne Conway's cringeworthy stand-up act, divulge Alaska's divorce court rules and make up #DrunkBands.
01/25/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E54
Extended - Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Uncensored

Roast Battle II's Mike Lawrence, Jamar Neighbors and Jeff Ross channel drunk astronauts, list #FoodVillains and get fan-drawn portraits in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/26/2017
