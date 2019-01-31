The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
Season 24 E 68 • 02/20/2019
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E57Extended - January 31, 2019 - Ilhan Omar
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta prepare for the big game, Neal Brennan calls for gun control-inspired social media regulations, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar stops by.
01/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E58February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E59February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special
Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E63February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
02/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E75This Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E80College Bribery Scam: Shady Rich Parents Get Caught
As dozens of wealthy parents stand accused of bribing their kids' way into college, Michael Kosta makes the case for an affirmative action policy for dumb rich kids.
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E80Trump Grounds Boeing 737 Max Planes, More Prison Time for Paul Manafort & Apple AirPod Cancer Scare
President Trump orders the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes, Paul Manafort is sentenced to seven years in prison, and scientists claim that Apple AirPods pose a cancer risk.
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E80Who Writes the Music for America's Network News?
Trevor and Desi Lydic reveal the eccentric mastermind behind the intense, overdramatic music that underscores CNN's broadcasts.
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E80Karamo Brown - The Popularity of "Queer Eye" & Embracing Growth in "Karamo" - Extended Interview
"Karamo" author Karamo Brown describes the identity challenges he faced after growing up in an abusive home and reflects on his experience as a cast member of "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
