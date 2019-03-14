The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 2, 2019 - Marsai Martin
Season 24 E 91 • 04/02/2019
A whistleblower sounds the alarm about security clearances in the Trump administration, spring break spirals out of control in Miami, and Marsai Martin chats about "Little."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
30:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E82Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
26:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E83March 19, 2019 - Will Packer
Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
35:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E84Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd
President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
30:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E85Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen
Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
28:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E86Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
30:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E87Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall
Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
35:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E88Extended - March 27, 2019 - Jennifer L. Eberhardt
Trevor profiles 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Michael Kosta reacts to cruel proposals from the Trump administration, and Jennifer L. Eberhardt discusses "Biased."
03/27/2019
29:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E89Extended - March 28, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
Trevor examines the phenomenon of snowplow parenting, Desi Lydic investigates gender price discrimination, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses her dual role in the movie "Us."
03/28/2019
29:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E90Extended - April 1, 2019 - Hakeem Jeffries
Joe Biden is accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, President Trump cuts off aid to Central American countries, and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries chats with Trevor.
04/01/2019
26:29
29:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E92Extended - April 3, 2019 - PJ Morton
Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first black female mayor, Trevor examines President Trump's bitter hatred of windmills, and PJ Morton discusses his album "Gumbo Unplugged."
04/03/2019
30:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E93Extended - April 4, 2019 - Bernie Sanders
Controversy swirls around William Barr's Mueller report summary, Democrats call for President Trump's tax returns, and Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his 2020 White House bid.
04/04/2019
29:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E95Extended - April 9, 2019 - Abby Wambach
Democrats spar with White House officials over President Trump's tax returns, Ronny Chieng reacts to food-based lawsuits in the U.S., and Abby Wambach discusses "Wolfpack."
04/09/2019
34:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E96Extended - April 10, 2019 - Oprah Winfrey
Maxine Waters smacks down Steve Mnuchin, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Democratic presidential candidates' black voter outreach, and Oprah Winfrey discusses "The Path Made Clear."
04/10/2019
30:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E97Extended - April 11, 2019 - Lizzo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested, Desi Lydic examines the Me Too movement's effects on Wall Street work culture, and Lizzo chats about her album "Cuz I Love You."
04/11/2019
29:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E98Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen
The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
28:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E99Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman
CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
30:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E100Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates
Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
29:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E101Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell
Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
35:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E102Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg
President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
Interview
19:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E102Pete Buttigieg - "Shortest Way Home" and His 2020 White House Bid - Extended Interview
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses his popular 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy, his vision for structural reform and his memoir "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
Highlight
05:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E102"Avengers: Endgame" and What to Do About Spoilers
NFL player LeSean McCoy ignites outrage by tweeting out spoilers of "Avengers: Endgame," but Roy Wood Jr. has little sympathy for the film's angry fans.
04/29/2019
Highlight
08:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E102So Much News, So Little Time - Trump's Lie Count, R. Kelly's Odd Legal Defense & Uber Driver Strike
The Washington Post tallies over 10,000 lies told by President Trump, R. Kelly claims to be functionally illiterate, and disgruntled Uber drivers announce a 12-hour strike.
04/29/2019
Interview
09:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E102Talking Dems - Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economic Anxiety Persists in a So-Called "Good Economy"
Pete Buttigieg, 2020 presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, IN, gives his takes on the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump economy, taxation and more.
04/30/2019
