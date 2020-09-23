The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 13, 2020 - Anita Hill
Season 26 E 9 • 10/13/2020
President Trump makes a defiant return to the campaign trail, Jaboukie Young-White learns about the Power the Polls initiative, and attorney Anita Hill discusses the Hollywood Commission.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E159September 23, 2020 - Bob Woodward
The U.S. presidential election faces threats at home and from abroad, Dulce Sloan makes an economic case against police brutality, and journalist Bob Woodward discusses his book "Rage."
09/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E160September 24, 2020 - Desus Nice, The Kid Mero & Jeff Daniels
A grand jury declines to charge police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about "God-Level Knowledge Darts," and Jeff Daniels discusses "The Comey Rule."
09/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E1September 28, 2020 - Jane Goodall
The New York Times publishes a major report on President Trump's taxes, Roy Wood Jr. examines voting rights for Florida's ex-felons, and Dr. Jane Goodall discusses chimps and climate change.
09/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E2September 29, 2020 - Misty Copeland
Trevor dives into California's wildfire crisis, Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines about his 2016 role as Donald Trump in mock debates, and dancer Misty Copeland discusses "Bunheads."
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E3September 30, 2020 - Al Sharpton & John Cena
Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng provide coaching during the first presidential debate, Al Sharpton discusses his book "Rise Up," and John Cena talks about his book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends."
09/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E4October 1, 2020 - Mariah Carey
Presidential debates face rule changes, Ronny Chieng tries on a COVID-19 protection suit for partiers, and Mariah Carey discusses "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" and "The Rarities."
10/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E5October 5, 2020 - Jason Momoa & Kat Graham
President Trump battles COVID-19, Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Melania Trump's anti-Christmas decorating rant, Jason Momoa discusses "Gather," and Kat Graham talks about "Cut Throat City."
10/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E6October 6, 2020 - Jason Sudeikis
Trevor highlights the history of U.S. presidents hiding their ailments, Roy Wood Jr. examines GOP efforts to suppress mail-in votes, and Jason Sudeikis discusses his series "Ted Lasso."
10/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E7October 7, 2020 - Alexandra Pelosi & Colin Quinn
The coronavirus runs rampant in the White House and the Pentagon, Alexandra Pelosi discusses her documentary "American Selfie," and comedian Colin Quinn talks about his book "Overstated."
10/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E8October 8, 2020 - Alex Wagner
Dulce Sloan weighs in on the vice presidential debate, Jordan Klepper goes to a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, and "The Circus" cohost Alex Wagner talks about the presidential election.
10/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E10October 14, 2020 - Wilmer Valderrama
Trevor examines militias in America, Roy Wood Jr. reconnects with a panel of Black voters, and actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama discusses "NCIS" and the importance of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E11October 15, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo & Nick Offerman
Team Trump pushes conspiracy theories aimed at Joe Biden, New York governor Andrew Cuomo discusses "American Crisis," and Nick Offerman talks about his audio comedy special "All Rise."
10/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E12October 20, 2020 - Matthew McConaughey & Jose Andres
Trevor examines a protest movement against police brutality in Nigeria, actor Matthew McConaughey talks about his memoir "Greenlights," and Jose Andres discusses Chefs for the Polls.
10/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E13October 21, 2020 - Chris Rock
Trevor covers electoral battles in the U.S. Senate, Michael Kosta talks to three deception artists about President Trump's constant lying, and Chris Rock talks about his role on "Fargo."
10/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E14October 22, 2020 - Elizabeth Warren
Roy Wood Jr. begins the countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Desi Lydic Fox-splains allegations against Hunter Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the presidential race.
10/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E15October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones
Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E16October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen
Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E17October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler
Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E18October 28, 2020 - Ice Cube
Trevor examines Halloween in the coronavirus era, Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's 100 worst scandals, and Ice Cube discusses the Contract with Black America.
10/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E19October 29, 2020 - Kamala Harris
Roy Wood Jr. discusses Black men's support for President Trump, Jordan Klepper chats with Trump rally-goers in Lancaster, PA, and Trevor talks to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - A Fact-Free Trump Rally
Jordan Klepper goes to an eerily subdued Trump rally in Lancaster, PA, where Trump supporters clamor for facts supporting their fringe conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Kamala Harris - The Stakes of the Presidential Race, Pt. 1
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris discusses President Trump's handling of COVID-19 and shares the Biden-Harris plan for providing pandemic relief throughout America.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Votegasm 2020: Black Voters Could Swing the Election
Two million Black Americans have voted early in the 2020 election, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on why Black men are more likely than Black women to vote for Donald Trump.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Kamala Harris - The Stakes of the Presidential Race, Pt. 2
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris discusses improving racial justice through heightened police accountability and describes how she sees her role in a Biden administration.
10/29/2020
