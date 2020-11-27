Jeff Dunham's Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
Season 1 E 1 • 11/27/2020
America's favorite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham checks in with some of his closest friends, including Walter, Bubba J and Peanut, to see how they're holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watching
Full Ep
44:01
Jeff Dunham's Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
S1 • E1
Jeff Dunham's Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
America's favorite ventriloquist Jeff Dunham checks in with some of his closest friends, including Walter, Bubba J and Peanut, to see how they're holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
11/27/2020