@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Thursday, June 5, 2014
Season 1 E 90 • 06/05/2014
In this special extended episode, Paul F. Tompkins, Heather Anne Campbell and Brett Gelman list #ElderlyNBA players and teams and caption weird engagement photos.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E80Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Mike Phirman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Mamrie Hart write Carfax reports for the Batmobile, list #NaughtyComicBooks and watch bizarre Eurovision performances.
05/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E81Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Burnie Burns, Gus Sorola and Gavin Free from Rooster Teeth prepare for the Gathering of the Juggalos, list #WorseCollegeClasses and make up bad cosplay characters.
05/14/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E82Thursday, May 15, 2014
Myq Kaplan, Emily Heller and James Davis guess which Godzilla craft on Etsy is the most expensive, list #LameMonsters and write dating profiles for strange Soviet singles.
05/15/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E83Monday, May 19, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Mike Lawrence ask inappropriate questions on Facebook, #RuinAToy and guess the prices of horrible items on eBay.
05/19/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E84Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Ron Funches, Rick Glassman and Brent Morin guess what Lemonheads unveiled on Twitter, list reasons people are #UndateableBecause and create categories for the Webby Awards.
05/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E85Wednesday, May 21, 2014
Matt Jones, Whitney Cummings and Moshe Kasher list #BetterBatmanSuperman titles, create the inner monologues for models and write pickup lines for the elderly.
05/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E86Thursday, May 22, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Doug Benson guess which Pac-Man item on Etsy is the most expensive, #MakeASongDepressing and come up with weirdly specific Spotify playlists.
05/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E87Monday, June 2, 2014
Alison Rosen, Greg Proops and Dana Gould find out about a porn reality competition series, #RuinARealityShow and come up with classes for a professor with a unique look.
06/02/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E88Tuesday, June 3, 2014
Kristen Schaal, Max Silvestri and Nick Thune guess which Kim Kardashian portrait got the most views on deviantART, name #SexyFoods and list chapters for awful books on Amazon.
06/03/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E89Wednesday, June 4, 2014
Arden Myrin, Bobby Lee and Timothy Simons guess which shocking message appeared on an Alabama billboard, #RedneckASong and list terrible things to say at a funeral.
06/04/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E90Thursday, June 5, 2014
06/05/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E91Monday, June 9, 2014
Michelle Buteau, Dave Hill and Steve Agee come up with memes for Hardwicking, #RuinThe90s and answer FAQs from the Church of Satan's website.
06/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E92Tuesday, June 10, 2014
"22 Jump Street" cast members Jimmy Tatro, Ice Cube and Rob Riggle come up with stage names for a musical pole dancer, #FratAMovie and hear some tantalizing fan fiction.
06/10/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E93Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian and Tommy Johnagin watch a fan react to nudity on "Game of Thrones," list #FakeWorldCupFacts and write embarrassing parental status updates.
06/11/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E94Thursday, June 12, 2014
Ali Wong, Jimmy Pardo and Ian Edwards list #FathersDayBands, write taglines for bizarre items being sold on Craigslist and come up with groan-worthy dad jokes.
06/12/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E95Monday, June 16, 2014
Deon Cole, Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh guess which "Game of Thrones" parody got the most views on YouTube, #RuinAKidsMovie and write taglines for mysterious foreign foods.
06/16/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E96Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Erin Foley and the Sklar Brothers guess which piece of Riff Raff fan art is the most expensive, list #HighHistory moments and learn about dinosaur-themed erotica.
06/17/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E97Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Michaela Watkins, Michael Showalter and David Wain of "They Came Together" list #BadBeatlesSongs, create awful Twitter bios and write inner monologues for postcoital couples.
06/18/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E99Monday, June 23, 2014
"Jason Nash Is Married" stars Busy Philipps, Andy Daly and Jason Nash learn about a photogenic lawbreaker, #RuinAVideoGameCharacter and come up with ways to stop a wedding.
06/23/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E100Tuesday, June 24, 2014
In the 100th episode, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Doug Benson write lines from the new "Star Wars" movie, list #RejectedHashtags and perform @midnight fan fiction.
06/24/2014
