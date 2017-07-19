@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - August 4, 2017 - The 600th Episode - Uncensored
Season 4 E 141 • 08/05/2017
@midnight celebrates its 600th and final episode with Ron Funches, Paul F. Tompkins, Wil Wheaton, Steve Agee, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Marcella Arguello and many more.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E131July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie
Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
07/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E132Extended - July 20, 2017 - #FashionSongs - Uncensored
In this uncensored, extended episode, Justin Martindale, Kate Micucci and Matt Braunger help revive a 90s hairstyle, come up with #FashionSongs and react to dark stock photos.
07/21/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E133July 24, 2017 - #AddFamilyRuinASong
Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy list ideas for the final round of Hashtag Wars, read Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweets and #AddFamilyRuinASong.
07/24/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E134July 25, 2017 - #OlympicTV
Nikki Glaser, Nick Swardson and Tom Lennon draw inspiration from Uber, make up #OlympicTV and share bizarre facts about dating show contestants.
07/25/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E135July 26, 2017 - #MakeAMovieGreen
Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Steve Agee guess what's in Miami's dystopian future, #MakeAMovieGreen and get a visit from Bernie Sanders (James Adomian).
07/26/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E136Extended - July 27, 2017 - #GameOfThronesCelebs - Uncensored
Mac DeMarco, Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman react to spying Roombas, ponder a mustachioed Superman and name #GameOfThronesCelebs in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E137July 31, 2017 - #ElderlyBands
Yassir Lester, Brian Posehn and Chris D'Elia discover sensitive information from an HBO hack, make up spells for a grown-up Harry Potter and list #ElderlyBands.
07/31/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E138August 1, 2017 - #AddCartoonsToHistory
Brandon Johnson, Dan Harmon and Tom Kenny of "Rick and Morty" list modern plotlines for 90s cartoons, update the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song and #AddCartoonsToHistory.
08/01/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E139August 2, 2017 - #MakeTVShowsCanadian
Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley and Scott Thompson of "The Kids in the Hall" find humor in unfunny words, #MakeTVShowsCanadian and invent new punch lines for classic jokes.
08/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E140August 3, 2017- #LastWordsIn5Words
Jen Kirkman, Flula Borg and Paul F. Tompkins get "down to WTF," come up with #LastWordsIn5Words and reveal backstage banter from @midnight episodes past.
08/04/2017
