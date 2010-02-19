Comedy Central Presents
Jon Dore
Season 14 E 10 • 03/19/2010
Jon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E1Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E2Doug Williams
Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E3Owen Benjamin
Owen Benjamin talks about drinking alone, describes being mistaken for someone famous in New York City and sings "The Breakup Song."
02/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E4Pete Holmes
Pete Holmes investigates a government conspiracy called Facebook and studies the presidential potential of YouTube commenters.
02/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E22Myq Kaplan
Myq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.
03/02/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E5Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E6Jon Lajoie
Jon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E7Julian McCullough
Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E8Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E9Donald Glover
Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a Black nerd.
03/19/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E11Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E12The Sklar Brothers
The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason) talk about famous twins in the news and express their disdain for unrealistic fairy tales.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E13Rory Albanese
Rory Albanese talks about traveling in Europe, naming body parts and Americans who have a New Jersey attitude.
04/02/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E14Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer gives advice on how to use Facebook and surviving the attractiveness of people from Miami.
04/02/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E15Matt Braunger
Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E16Mo Mandel
Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E18Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger talks about people who don't get cold, wonders why radio DJs are so irritating and answers an important question for women.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E17Bret Ernst
Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E19Eliot Chang
Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
