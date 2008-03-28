Comedy Central Presents

Season 13 E 6 • 01/23/2009

Rob Stapleton reminisces about growing up in New York City, describes the difference between black and white cookouts, and explains how to stealthily order drugs.

21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E20
Dan Mintz

Dan Mintz talks about his dating anxieties, getting inspiration from Native American culture and the storied life of director Roman Polanski.
03/28/2008
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E21
Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn explains how to pass the fart buck, silently communicate with metalheads and discipline a dog that doesn't respect personal boundaries.
03/28/2008
21:03
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E22
Robert Kelly

Robert Kelly talks about his contentious bathroom habits, attending therapy and how good his girlfriend is at fighting.
04/04/2008
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E23
Billy Gardell

Billy Gardell shares his parenting tips: first, teach kids hide and seek before text messaging; second, less bike safety gear; finally, lock the door when they play outside.
04/04/2008
21:04
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E24
Shaun Majumder

Shaun Majumder airs his resentment about Canadian stereotypes, shares the upside of being ethnically ambiguous and discusses his failed attempt to educate a bully.
04/11/2008
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E1
Kurt Metzger

Kurt Metzger discusses Ben & Jerry's versus Haagen-Dazs, New York City's rich culinary scene and how to handle STD test anxiety.
01/09/2009
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E2
Doug Benson

Doug Benson justifies his love of keeping his socks on during sex, his hatred of imagined Famous Amos knockoff cookies and his adoration of marijuana.
01/09/2009
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E3
Anthony Jeselnik

Anthony Jeselnik discusses the best Christmas present, relationship needs and drawing the line at paying his grandma's ransom.
01/16/2009
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E4
Brian Scolaro

Brian Scolaro discusses the ways he might die, his evasive approach to weight loss and what makes a good waiter at an Italian restaurant.
01/16/2009
21:04
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E5
Jasper Redd

Jasper Redd compares the KKK to Elmer Fudd, explains his aversion to flatscreen TVs and shares an idea for making car horns more intense.
01/23/2009
21:02
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E7
Tommy Johnagin

Tommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.
01/30/2009
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E8
Jamie Lissow

Jamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.
01/30/2009
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E9
Dan Levy

Dan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.
02/06/2009
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E10
Joe DeRosa

Joe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.
02/06/2009
21:03
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E11
Pete Lee

Pete Lee talks about the Metallica stickers on his sewing machine, describes the best tough-guy nicknames and shares his love for revenge.
02/13/2009
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E12
Comedy Central Presents Rebecca Corry

Rebecca Corry imagines what it would be like if bank tellers acted like rock stars, shares her desire to date a guy like Jesus and poses an incredibly difficult math problem.
02/13/2009
21:02
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E13
Greer Barnes

Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E14
Red Grant

Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
21:04
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E15
Eddie Ifft

Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
02/27/2009
21:01
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E16
Chris Porter

Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
