Lights Out with David Spade

September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn

Season 1 E 26 • 09/18/2019

Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E16
August 22, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon, Arturo Castro & Mumford & Sons

Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon and Arturo Castro discuss colorful developments in the world of Major League Baseball, and Mumford & Sons interviews to become Spade's house band.
08/22/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E17
September 3, 2019 - Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan & Pete Holmes

Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan and Pete Holmes discuss Kendall Jenner's Fyre Festival lawsuit and a Catholic school's "Harry Potter" ban, and Chelsea Davison chats about the Emmys.
09/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E18
September 4, 2019 - Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan & Margaret Cho

Cocaine washes up on a beach in Florida, Heidi Klum gets an odd birthday gift, and Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan and Margaret Cho discuss Ariana Grande's Forever 21 lawsuit.
09/04/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E19
September 5, 2019 - Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove & Annie Lederman

Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove and Annie Lederman weigh in on drag queen Farrah Moan's beef with Ariana Grande and a sexy pollution film, and NBA star Nick Young does stand-up.
09/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E20
September 9, 2019 - Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper & Judd Apatow

Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper and Judd Apatow discuss Kanye West's Sunday Service, Kourtney Kardashian's health scare, and Antonio Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.
09/09/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E21
September 10, 2019 - Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings & Guy Branum

Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings and Guy Branum discuss Lindsay Lohan's return to music and Nicki Minaj's retirement, and Spade goes behind-the-scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E22
September 11, 2019 - Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero & Norm Macdonald

Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero and Norm Macdonald discuss self-driving cars and offer Spade advice about hosting a late-night show, and pro-racecar driver Kurt Busch stops by.
09/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E23
September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E24
September 16, 2019 - Bill Burr & Jim Jefferies

Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies discuss Shane Gillis's "Saturday Night Live" firing and Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, and Spade goes backstage at the Roast of Alec Baldwin.
09/16/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E25
September 17, 2019 - Brad Williams, Rob Schneider, Jen Kirkman & Brian Simpson

Brad Williams, Rob Schneider and Jen Kirkman discuss Kanye West's choice not to let his daughter use makeup, Bobby Lee calls in, and comedian Brian Simpson performs.
09/17/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E27
September 19, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey & Fortune Feimster

Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey and Fortune Feimster talk about relationship rumors surrounding two "Dancing with the Stars" contestants and give their take on a new text-analyzing app.
09/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E28
September 23, 2019 - Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin & Joel McHale

Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin and Joel McHale discuss Peter Dinklage's Emmy win, "Fleabag" star Brett Gelman calls in, and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill tries stand-up.
09/23/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E29
September 24, 2019 - Christina P., Michael Rapaport & Dulce Sloan

Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan discuss Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video, Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry and a viral gender reveal stunt.
09/24/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E30
September 25, 2019 - Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall & Annie Lederman

Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall and Annie Lederman discuss Jon Cryer's virginity rumors and a Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries, and Spade moonlights on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/25/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E31
September 26, 2019 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Matt Walsh

Spade riffs on Tekashi 6ix9ine refusing witness protection, and Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Matt Walsh discuss Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime gig.
09/26/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E32
September 30, 2019 - Erin Foster, Sara Foster & Kevin Nealon

Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Kevin Nealon discuss Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, Aaron Carter's new face tattoo and Miley Cyrus's spat with her mom.
09/30/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E33
October 1, 2019 - Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt & Lauren Sivan

Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt and Lauren Sivan discuss a California law benefitting college athletes and Kevin Durant's birthday party, and Spade honors lesser-known sports stars.
10/01/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E34
October 2, 2019 - Maya Rudolph & Martin Short

Spade dishes on Kanye West's accidental album release, and Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discuss helicopter parents and a vendor accused of scamming football fans.
10/02/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E35
October 3, 2019 - Deon Cole, Todd Glass & Cristela Alonzo

Deon Cole, Todd Glass and Cristela Alonzo discuss Robert De Niro's legal woes and a viral subway opera singer, and Spade adds sound effects to Liz Carey's street interviews.
10/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E36
October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola

Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E36
LAX Bans Rideshare Services & Celebrities Give Out Their Numbers on Social Media

The panel discusses a rideshare service ban at Los Angeles International Airport and the growing trend of stars sharing their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E36
Joaquin Phoenix Surprises "Joker" Moviegoers

Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola talk about "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix's surprise appearances at theaters during the film's record-breaking opening weekend.
10/07/2019
