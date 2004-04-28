Shorties Watchin' Shorties

Mohr, Ferrara, Behrendt, Mastrangelo

Season 1 E 4 • 05/19/2004

Jay Mohr explains why satin sheets aren't made for men, Adam Ferrara feels that Jewish people must have the most faith, and Greg Behrendt loves Halloween.

Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Cook, Ross, Corbett, Vega

Dane Cook gets into the logistics of infidelity, Jeff Ross talks about his elderly relatives, and Jonathan Corbett finds the bizarre in marathon running.
04/28/2004
04/28/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Burr, Gaffigan, Yannetty, Birbiglia

Bill Burr questions murderous men, Jim Gaffigan shares some thoughts on his appearance, and Joe Yannetty gives his audience a lesson in California living.
05/05/2004
05/05/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Goldthwait, Fitzsimmons, Swardson, Belzer

Bobcat Goldthwait takes on a man harassing a polar bear, Greg Fitzsimmons predicts the future of cloning, and Nick Swardson ponders Jane Goodall's career choice.
05/12/2004
05/12/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E4
Mohr, Ferrara, Behrendt, Mastrangelo

Jay Mohr explains why satin sheets aren't made for men, Adam Ferrara feels that Jewish people must have the most faith, and Greg Behrendt loves Halloween.
05/19/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
DiPaolo, Barker, Kreischer, Giraldo

Nick DiPaolo isn't exactly having a love affair with the homeless, and Arj Barker learned everything about Ireland from soap commercials.
05/26/2004
05/26/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Oswalt, Posehn, Finnegan, Madigan

Patton Oswalt gets excited for the apocalypse, Brian Posehn shares what makes a good moviegoing experience, and Christian Finnegan loves dogs' honesty.
06/02/2004
06/02/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Francisco, Byrne, Collins, Kennedy

Pablo Francisco found a reason to actually like movie previews, and Ed Byrne ponders America's obsession with teeth.
10/28/2004
10/28/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Oswalt, Hedberg, Caliendo, Morris

Patton Oswalt gives his point of view on today's war reporters, Mitch Hedberg finds refuge in Subway sandwich shops, and Frank Caliendo loves President Bush.
11/04/2004
11/04/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Gossling, Burr, Perkins, Yard

Eddie Gossling enjoyed being a military child, Bill Burr doesn't have much affection for actors, and Dwayne Perkins finds ways to fix the dating scene.
11/11/2004
11/11/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Cook, Leary, Regan, Kightlinger

Denis Leary hates flying, Brian Regan divulges some childhood experiences, and Laura Kightlinger sees the Bush era as the best political climate for drinking.
11/18/2004
11/18/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E11
S1 • E11
Mohr, Henley, Hedberg, Yard

Vic Henley explains why George W. Bush should embrace his image, and Mitch Hedberg says America's Forest Service should rethink using Smokey Bear as a mascot.
12/02/2004
12/02/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E12
S1 • E12
Cross, Donohue, Corbett, Oschack

David Cross decides what he wants done with his dead body, Becky Donohue reflects on her grandmother's stroke, and Jonathan Corbett celebrates drinking.
12/09/2004
12/09/2004
Shorties Watchin' Shorties
S1 • E13
S1 • E13
Black, Yannetty, Alexandro, Smith

Lewis Black notices candy corn becomes an issue every Halloween, and Ted Alexandro doesn't quite fit in with the big guys at the gym.
12/16/2004
12/16/2004
