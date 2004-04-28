Shorties Watchin' Shorties
Mohr, Ferrara, Behrendt, Mastrangelo
Season 1 E 4 • 05/19/2004
Jay Mohr explains why satin sheets aren't made for men, Adam Ferrara feels that Jewish people must have the most faith, and Greg Behrendt loves Halloween.
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E1Cook, Ross, Corbett, Vega
Dane Cook gets into the logistics of infidelity, Jeff Ross talks about his elderly relatives, and Jonathan Corbett finds the bizarre in marathon running.
04/28/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E2Burr, Gaffigan, Yannetty, Birbiglia
Bill Burr questions murderous men, Jim Gaffigan shares some thoughts on his appearance, and Joe Yannetty gives his audience a lesson in California living.
05/05/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E3Goldthwait, Fitzsimmons, Swardson, Belzer
Bobcat Goldthwait takes on a man harassing a polar bear, Greg Fitzsimmons predicts the future of cloning, and Nick Swardson ponders Jane Goodall's career choice.
05/12/2004
05/19/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E5DiPaolo, Barker, Kreischer, Giraldo
Nick DiPaolo isn't exactly having a love affair with the homeless, and Arj Barker learned everything about Ireland from soap commercials.
05/26/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E6Oswalt, Posehn, Finnegan, Madigan
Patton Oswalt gets excited for the apocalypse, Brian Posehn shares what makes a good moviegoing experience, and Christian Finnegan loves dogs' honesty.
06/02/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E7Francisco, Byrne, Collins, Kennedy
Pablo Francisco found a reason to actually like movie previews, and Ed Byrne ponders America's obsession with teeth.
10/28/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E8Oswalt, Hedberg, Caliendo, Morris
Patton Oswalt gives his point of view on today's war reporters, Mitch Hedberg finds refuge in Subway sandwich shops, and Frank Caliendo loves President Bush.
11/04/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E9Gossling, Burr, Perkins, Yard
Eddie Gossling enjoyed being a military child, Bill Burr doesn't have much affection for actors, and Dwayne Perkins finds ways to fix the dating scene.
11/11/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E10Cook, Leary, Regan, Kightlinger
Denis Leary hates flying, Brian Regan divulges some childhood experiences, and Laura Kightlinger sees the Bush era as the best political climate for drinking.
11/18/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E11Mohr, Henley, Hedberg, Yard
Vic Henley explains why George W. Bush should embrace his image, and Mitch Hedberg says America's Forest Service should rethink using Smokey Bear as a mascot.
12/02/2004
Shorties Watchin' ShortiesS1 • E12Cross, Donohue, Corbett, Oschack
David Cross decides what he wants done with his dead body, Becky Donohue reflects on her grandmother's stroke, and Jonathan Corbett celebrates drinking.
12/09/2004
