The Half Hour
Ben Kronberg
Season 2 E 14 • 06/14/2013
Ben Kronberg asks life's big questions, talks pooping strategy and invents new names for everything from farts to underwater boners.
The Half HourS2 • E4Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa describes living in a crazy city, reveals who's preventing him from getting in shape and offers a suggestion to people torn between religion and science.
05/10/2013
The Half HourS2 • E5Dan St. Germain
Dan St. Germain discusses his feelings about being single, living in New York City, the Connecticut Muffin chain and Evan Williams whiskey.
05/17/2013
The Half HourS2 • E6Sean O'Connor
Sean O'Connor explains the importance of glitter at a Ke$ha concert, how he briefly became a gay porn star and why Halloween is his favorite holiday.
05/17/2013
The Half HourS2 • E7Jonah Ray
Jonah Ray reveals what it's like to have a live-in girlfriend, remembers a tense game of Truth-or-Date and recounts an unpleasant encounter with a heavy metal musician.
05/24/2013
The Half HourS2 • E8Gabe Liedman
Gabe Liedman is tired of monkeys, but he does love all the anal sex in "Game of Thrones."
05/24/2013
The Half HourS2 • E9Jared Logan
Jared Logan describes growing up in West Virginia, a sweet old lady who tested him for STDs and the worst movie date he ever had.
05/31/2013
The Half HourS2 • E10Mike Lawrence
Mike Lawrence describes fights with homeless people, the best part of working at McDonald's and seeing "Spaceballs" before "Star Wars."
05/31/2013
The Half HourS2 • E11Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel gets into an argument at his local liquor store, encounters a capable toddler and reveals a secret about marriage.
06/07/2013
The Half HourS2 • E12Cristela Alonzo
Cristela Alonzo describes the post-Halloween walk of shame, using the McRib to tell time and her hatred of nail salon small talk.
06/07/2013
The Half HourS2 • E13Andy Haynes
Andy Haynes fantasizes about a new-and-improved subway system, explains why getting engaged sucks for men and describes his gangster rescue cats.
06/14/2013
The Half HourS2 • E15Baron Vaughn
Baron Vaughn talks about growing up in a rough neighborhood, the relative trustworthiness of cereal mascots and the test that all black people secretly give each other.
06/21/2013
The Half HourS2 • E16Sean Patton
Sean Patton explains the best way to win a fight, reveals his desire to be a fraternity's pledge master and describes his dream of being a matchmaker for people with STDs.
06/21/2013
The Half HourS3 • E1Chris Distefano
Chris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.
06/06/2014
The Half HourS3 • E2Michael Che
Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
The Half HourS3 • E3Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.
06/13/2014
The Half HourS3 • E4Adam Newman
Adam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.
06/13/2014
The Half HourS3 • E5Chris Gethard
Chris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.
06/20/2014
The Half HourS3 • E6Ron Funches
Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
The Half HourS3 • E7Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
