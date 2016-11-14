Typical Rick

The Audition - Uncensored

Season 1 E 6 • 11/14/2016

Gary psyches himself up for a major audition in which he must perform with a British accent.

Typical Rick
S1 • E1
Headshot - Uncensored

Aspiring actor Gary finally moves to Los Angeles to follow his dreams, but finds that his roommate, Rick, keeps stealing his thunder.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:00

Typical Rick
S1 • E2
Up in the Club - Uncensored

Rick and Gary turn a wild night on the town into a party at their apartment.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
06:48

Typical Rick
S1 • E3
The Antisocial Network - Uncensored

Gary agrees to let Rick take over his Instagram account after Amy tells him that he needs to up his social media game.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
05:34

Typical Rick
S1 • E4
Sit Down Stand Up - Uncensored

Gary tries his hand at stand-up comedy in order to expand his range, but makes the mistake of bringing Rick along to his first gig.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
10:07

Typical Rick
S1 • E5
Schmooze You Lose - Uncensored

Things take an ugly turn when Gary and Rick play charades at a TV star's party.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:54

Typical Rick
S1 • E6
The Audition - Uncensored

Gary psyches himself up for a major audition in which he must perform with a British accent.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
07:26

Typical Rick
S2 • E1
Zombie: Impossible

While acting as zombie extras on the set of "Zombie: Impossible," Gary and Rick make two very different impressions on the director.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
06:58

Typical Rick
S2 • E2
Nochella

Gary and Rick's trip to Coachella gets sidelined when Gary suffers intense hallucinations after drinking Rick's mushroom tea.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
06:14

Typical Rick
S2 • E3
Glock'N'Roll

Rick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
10:25

Typical Rick
S2 • E4
Southern Uncomfort

In an attempt to impress a woman from Alabama, Gary and Rick pretend to be good ol' boys from the South.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
10:07

Typical Rick
S2 • E5
Mr. Gaybar

Gary has a chance encounter with a producer at the bar where Rick works.
07/24/2017
Full Ep
11:23

Typical Rick
S2 • E6
Unbroken Family

After landing a role on a major TV show, Gary faces off against another cast member who has it out for him.
07/24/2017
