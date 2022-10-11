The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

December 6, 2022 - Michael Strahan & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Season 28 E 33 • 12/06/2022

Trevor examines the rise of wage theft in the U.S., broadcaster Michael Strahan talks about his podcast "American Football," and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses "Abbott Elementary."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E23
November 10, 2022 - Jordan Peele

Colorado legalizes psychedelic mushrooms, Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, and filmmaker Jordan Peele discusses "Nope" and his horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud."
11/10/2022
34:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E24
November 14, 2022 - Nas

Democrats retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. discusses the history of Black superheroes, and rapper Nas talks about his album "King's Disease III."
11/14/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E25
November 15, 2022 - Danai Gurira

GOP candidate Kari Lake loses the Arizona governor's race, Lewis Black rails against young people acting like old people, and actor Danai Gurira talks about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
11/15/2022
34:52
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E26
November 16, 2022 - Jonathan Majors

Donald Trump announces a 2024 presidential bid, Desi Lydic breaks down the chaotic history of Black Friday, and actor Jonathan Majors talks about his role in the movie "Devotion."
11/16/2022
24:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E27
November 17, 2022 - Barack Obama

Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader, and former President Barack Obama discusses the 2022 midterms and the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and throughout the world.
11/17/2022
34:54
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E28
Extended - November 28, 2022 - Will Smith

Donald Trump has dinner with Kanye West and a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago, Trevor covers the 2022 World Cup, and Will Smith talks about his movie "Emancipation."
11/28/2022
34:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E29
November 29, 2022 - Pam Grier

Lawmakers try to prevent a railroad strike, Michael Kosta learns about the haunted doll business, and actor Pam Grier talks about sharing her life story on the podcast "The Plot Thickens."
11/29/2022
35:00
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E30
November 30, 2022 - Ondi Timoner & Gabrielle Union

Trevor covers the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff elections, filmmaker Ondi Timoner discusses her documentary "Last Flight Home," and actor Gabrielle Union talks about her movie "The Inspection."
11/30/2022
24:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E31
Extended - December 1, 2022 - Wes Moore

Hakeem Jeffries becomes the first Black party leader in Congress, Desi Lydic examines the intimidation of election officials, and Trevor sits down with Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore.
12/01/2022
34:59

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E32
December 5, 2022 - Tressie McMillan Cottom

An AI chatbot goes viral, Dulcé Sloan explores the history of drag queens, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses Twitter.
12/05/2022
34:59

44:58

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E34
Extended - December 7, 2022 - Roger Federer

Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the 2022 Georgia runoff election, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta star in an election-denier holiday romantic comedy, and Roger Federer discusses his tennis career.
12/07/2022
59:14

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E35
December 8, 2022 - Neal Brennan

Trevor ends his seven-year run as host of The Daily Show with fond farewells from his correspondents, a chat with comedian Neal Brennan about his Netflix special "Blocks" and more.
12/08/2022
24:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35
The Daily Show Correspondents Say Goodbye to Trevor

Trevor kicks off his final night as host of The Daily Show by checking in with each member of his intrepid team of correspondents one last time.
12/08/2022
17:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35
Between the Scenes - Trevor on His Journey at The Daily Show

Trevor talks to the audience about the many lessons he's learned after seven years of helming the desk as host of The Daily Show.
12/08/2022
01:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35
Moment of Zen - Trevor's Grateful Goodbye

Trevor caps off his final Moment of Zen with a thankful farewell to The Daily Show audience.
12/08/2022
09:53

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35
Neal Brennan - "Blocks" and "Brand New Neal"

Comedian, writer, director and producer Neal Brennan talks about his long friendship with Trevor, his Netflix special "Blocks," his mental health journey and the "Brand New Neal" tour.
12/08/2022
