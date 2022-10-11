The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 6, 2022 - Michael Strahan & Sheryl Lee Ralph
Season 28 E 33 • 12/06/2022
Trevor examines the rise of wage theft in the U.S., broadcaster Michael Strahan talks about his podcast "American Football," and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses "Abbott Elementary."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E23November 10, 2022 - Jordan Peele
Colorado legalizes psychedelic mushrooms, Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, and filmmaker Jordan Peele discusses "Nope" and his horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud."
11/10/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E24November 14, 2022 - Nas
Democrats retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. discusses the history of Black superheroes, and rapper Nas talks about his album "King's Disease III."
11/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E25November 15, 2022 - Danai Gurira
GOP candidate Kari Lake loses the Arizona governor's race, Lewis Black rails against young people acting like old people, and actor Danai Gurira talks about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
11/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E26November 16, 2022 - Jonathan Majors
Donald Trump announces a 2024 presidential bid, Desi Lydic breaks down the chaotic history of Black Friday, and actor Jonathan Majors talks about his role in the movie "Devotion."
11/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E27November 17, 2022 - Barack Obama
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader, and former President Barack Obama discusses the 2022 midterms and the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and throughout the world.
11/17/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E28Extended - November 28, 2022 - Will Smith
Donald Trump has dinner with Kanye West and a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago, Trevor covers the 2022 World Cup, and Will Smith talks about his movie "Emancipation."
11/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E29November 29, 2022 - Pam Grier
Lawmakers try to prevent a railroad strike, Michael Kosta learns about the haunted doll business, and actor Pam Grier talks about sharing her life story on the podcast "The Plot Thickens."
11/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E30November 30, 2022 - Ondi Timoner & Gabrielle Union
Trevor covers the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff elections, filmmaker Ondi Timoner discusses her documentary "Last Flight Home," and actor Gabrielle Union talks about her movie "The Inspection."
11/30/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E31Extended - December 1, 2022 - Wes Moore
Hakeem Jeffries becomes the first Black party leader in Congress, Desi Lydic examines the intimidation of election officials, and Trevor sits down with Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore.
12/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E32December 5, 2022 - Tressie McMillan Cottom
An AI chatbot goes viral, Dulcé Sloan explores the history of drag queens, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses Twitter.
12/05/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E34Extended - December 7, 2022 - Roger Federer
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the 2022 Georgia runoff election, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta star in an election-denier holiday romantic comedy, and Roger Federer discusses his tennis career.
12/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E35December 8, 2022 - Neal Brennan
Trevor ends his seven-year run as host of The Daily Show with fond farewells from his correspondents, a chat with comedian Neal Brennan about his Netflix special "Blocks" and more.
12/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35The Daily Show Correspondents Say Goodbye to Trevor
Trevor kicks off his final night as host of The Daily Show by checking in with each member of his intrepid team of correspondents one last time.
12/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35Between the Scenes - Trevor on His Journey at The Daily Show
Trevor talks to the audience about the many lessons he's learned after seven years of helming the desk as host of The Daily Show.
12/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E35Moment of Zen - Trevor's Grateful Goodbye
Trevor caps off his final Moment of Zen with a thankful farewell to The Daily Show audience.
12/08/2022
