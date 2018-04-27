Man Up

Jewelry Boy - Uncensored

Season 1 E 1 • 04/27/2018

Theo Von gives a man with commitment issues a taste of the single life so that he can put his long-term relationship into perspective.

12:08

13:19

Man Up
S1 • E2
Man Baby - Uncensored

Theo Von helps his friend Bobby Lee grow up by taking him to etiquette classes and helping him smooth over his relationship with his girlfriend's stepfather.
04/27/2018
12:36

Man Up
S1 • E3
Call me by your name, Ron

Joined by the always-chill Ron Funches, Theo Von uses marijuana, massages and childhood joys to help a stress-filled former athlete learn how to relax.
04/27/2018
