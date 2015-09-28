The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 14, 2015 - Tom Hiddleston
Season 21 E 11 • 10/14/2015
The Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E1September 28, 2015 - Kevin Hart
John Boehner resigns as Speaker of the House, NASA finds evidence of water on Mars, and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his film "Ride Along 2" and his "What Now" tour.
09/28/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E2September 29, 2015 - Whitney Wolfe
President Obama and Vladimir Putin meet for an uncomfortable dinner, ISIS fills the black market with ancient relics, and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe discusses dating trends.
09/29/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E3September 30, 2015 - Chris Christie
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. investigate police bias, Al Madrigal looks into espionage rumors at the Waldorf Astoria, and Chris Christie discusses his presidential bid.
09/30/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E5October 5, 2015 - Seth Rogen
Trevor examines pro-lifers' stance on guns, Jessica Williams finds an efficient way to report on a mass shooting in Oregon, and Seth Rogen discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
10/05/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E6October 6, 2015 - Aaron Sorkin
Jordan Klepper weighs in on the ethics of using service apps like Uber, robots threaten the jobs of journalists, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
10/06/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E7October 7, 2015 - Evgeny Afineevsky
Ben Carson defends his response to a school shooting in Oregon, Ronny Chieng explores virtual reality, and Evgeny Afineevsky discusses his documentary "Winter on Fire."
10/07/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E8October 8, 2015 - Rachel Maddow
Hasan Minhaj investigates a fair-hiring campaign for former offenders, Rupert Murdoch endorses Ben Carson, and Rachel Maddow weighs in on the 2016 election.
10/08/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E9October 12, 2015 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Roy Wood Jr. visits the Justice or Else rally, CNN gets ready to host the first Democratic presidential debate, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses mass incarceration in the U.S.
10/12/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E10October 13, 2015 - Richard Dawkins
Republicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."
10/13/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E11October 14, 2015 - Tom Hiddleston
The Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."
10/14/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E12October 15, 2015 - Jack Black
The FBI investigates fantasy sports sites for insider trading, an Illinois mayor falls victim to a Twitter parody account, and Jack Black discusses his film "Goosebumps."
10/15/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E13October 19, 2015 - Martin O'Malley
CNN declares Hillary Clinton the winner of the first Democratic debate, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush argue on Twitter, and Martin O'Malley discusses his presidential bid.
10/19/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E14October 20, 2015 - Judah Friedlander
Jordan Klepper dissects racial diversity in "Star Wars," Wolf Blitzer shames presidential hopeful Lincoln Chafee, and Judah Friedlander discusses "If the Raindrops United."
10/20/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E15October 21, 2015 - Brie Larson
Joe Biden decides not to run for president, Jordan Klepper reports on an Illinois couple unable to cash a lottery check due to budget cuts, and Brie Larson discusses "Room."
10/21/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E16October 22, 2015 - John Harwood
Hillary Clinton testifies at the eighth Benghazi hearing, Jeb Bush calls Supergirl "hot," and CNBC's John Harwood discusses moderating a Republican presidential debate.
10/22/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E17November 2, 2015 - Fareed Zakaria
President Obama sends ground troops to fight ISIS in Syria, police remain fearful of public scrutiny, and Fareed Zakaria discusses his documentary "Long Road to Hell."
11/02/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E18November 3, 2015 - Gloria Steinem
Jordan Klepper explains why Iowa is afraid of The Daily Show, GOP presidential hopefuls submit their debate demands, and Gloria Steinem discusses "My Life on the Road."
11/03/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E20November 9, 2015 - Pras
Presidential hopeful Ben Carson defends his violent past, Ronny Chieng examines outdated voting machines, and Pras discusses his documentary "Sweet Micky for President."
11/09/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E21November 10, 2015 - Dan Price
Donald Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott, the U.S. builds a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price explains his company's salary minimum.
11/10/2015