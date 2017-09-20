The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe

Season 23 E 7 • 10/18/2017

From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E172
Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao

Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E173
Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates

Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E174
Extended - September 25, 2017 - Katy Tur

NFL players take a knee in solidarity against President Trump, Trevor questions the White House's response to black people who protest, and Katy Tur discusses "Unbelievable."
09/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E175
September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles

White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E176
Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera

Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E1
October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede

Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E2
Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes

Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E3
Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman

Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E4
Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris

Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E6
Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler

President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
10/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E8
Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa

President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E9
Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan

John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E12
Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall

President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E13
Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E14
Extended - October 31, 2017 - Gretchen Carlson

Michael Kosta reacts to John Kelly's revisionist Civil War history, Desi Lydic spends Halloween avoiding President Trump's tweets, and Gretchen Carlson discusses "Be Fierce."
10/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E15
Extended - November 1, 2017 - Hillary Clinton

President Trump calls to curb immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City, and Hillary Clinton discusses "What Happened" and weighs in on the Trump-Russia probe.
11/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E16
Extended - November 2, 2017 - Gabrielle Union

Congress grills tech execs on Russian-bought ads meant to influence U.S. voters, Trevor recaps simpler news, and Gabrielle Union discusses "We're Going to Need More Wine."
11/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E17
Extended - November 6, 2017 - Jeff Flake & Tig Notaro

President Trump kicks off his tour of Asia in Japan, Sen. Jeff Flake discusses his book "Conscience of a Conservative," and Tig Notaro talks about her show "One Mississippi."
11/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E18
November 7, 2017 - Jeff Ross

Sen. Rand Paul gets into a landscaping dispute with his neighbor, Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracks down on corruption, and Jeff Ross discusses Jeff Ross Roasts the Border.
11/07/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E19
November 8, 2017 - Kenneth Branagh

Democrats sweep the 2017 elections, Trevor tries to imagine a worse president than Donald Trump, and Kenneth Branagh discusses his film "Murder on the Orient Express."
11/08/2017
