The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo
Season 25 E 29 • 12/02/2019
Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E19Extended - November 6, 2019 - Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren terrifies the superrich, Michael Kosta examines the alt-right's anti-masturbation stance, and Julian Castro discusses his Democratic presidential candidacy.
11/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E20Extended - November 7, 2019 - Jenny Slate
The vaping industry allegedly targets teens, an expert (Michael Kosta) highlights Donald Trump's iconic posture, and Jenny Slate discusses "Little Weirds" and "Stage Fright."
11/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E21Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick
Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E22November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach
Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."
11/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E23Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya
Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E24Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin
Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
11/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E25Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer
Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E26Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E27November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E28Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe
Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E30Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E31Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard
Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E32Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow
Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E33Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E34Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge
President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E35Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E36Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles
Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E37Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
12/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E38Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi
The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E39Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
Highlight
05:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E39Kidnapping Hoax in New York City, Spirit Airlines' Comfort Upgrade & A Caricature Artist Robbery
A New York City teen fakes her own kidnapping, Spirit Airlines upgrades its planes for comfort, and Roy Wood Jr. assists with a story about a bizarre robbery in California.
12/18/2019
Highlight
08:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E39The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Republicans Freak Out and Democrats Feign Sadness
With his historic impeachment underway, President Trump throws a tantrum while Republicans engage in wild hyperbole, and Michael Kosta reports on the Democrats' mournful tone.
12/18/2019
Highlight
03:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E39Everything Is Stupid - Holiday Edition
Ronny Chieng rails against global warming's devastating effects on Christmas tree prices, sustenance for reindeer in the North Pole and the quality of sparkling wine.
12/18/2019
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E39Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Tackling Diverse Roles and the Power of "Watchmen" - Extended Interview
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses his role on the HBO series "Watchmen," the show's emergence as a cultural phenomenon and his upcoming role in "The Matrix 4."
12/18/2019
