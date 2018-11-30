Genies
The Modern Way to Get Fired - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 11/30/2018
Josh and Luke are brought in by a cowardly boss to fire one of his employees but end up sending him down a new career path.
04:52
GeniesS1 • E2Last-Minute Groom - Uncensored
When a groom gets cold feet, the bride calls in Josh and Luke to help her salvage the ceremony.
11/30/2018
03:17
GeniesS1 • E3Becoming Amateur EMTs - Uncensored
Things get awkward when Luke and Josh receive a wish request from an injured man they initially tried to ignore.
11/30/2018
