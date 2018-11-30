Genies

The Modern Way to Get Fired - Uncensored

Season 1 E 1 • 11/30/2018

Josh and Luke are brought in by a cowardly boss to fire one of his employees but end up sending him down a new career path.

Last-Minute Groom - Uncensored

When a groom gets cold feet, the bride calls in Josh and Luke to help her salvage the ceremony.
11/30/2018
Becoming Amateur EMTs - Uncensored

Things get awkward when Luke and Josh receive a wish request from an injured man they initially tried to ignore.
11/30/2018
