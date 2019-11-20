The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
Season 25 E 37 • 12/16/2019
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is elected in a landslide victory, Jordan Klepper embeds himself outside a PA Trump rally, and comedian Dan Soder discusses "Son of a Gary."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E27November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
30:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E28Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe
Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
28:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E29Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo
Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
32:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E30Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
27:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E31Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard
Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
28:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E32Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow
Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
27:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E33Extended - December 9, 2019 - Kelly Marie Tran
Joe Biden loses his temper at an Iowa town hall, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/09/2019
28:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E34Extended - December 10, 2019 - Alfre Woodard & Aldis Hodge
President Trump faces impeachment articles, Lewis Black tackles misguided holiday pandering to Jewish people, and Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge discuss their film "Clemency."
12/10/2019
27:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E35Extended - December 11, 2019 - Lupita Nyong'o
A report exposes official lies about the Afghanistan War, Ronny Chieng investigates body donation, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Sulwe."
12/11/2019
28:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E36Extended - December 12, 2019 - Solange Knowles
Trevor highlights Trump family members' rotten behavior, Dulce Sloan examines disheartening workplace studies, and Solange Knowles discusses "When I Get Home."
12/12/2019
27:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E37Extended - December 16, 2019 - Dan Soder
12/16/2019
30:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E38Extended - December 17, 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi
The black community faces a mental health treatment crisis, thieves steal millions of delivered holiday packages, and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi sits down with Trevor.
12/17/2019
27:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E39Extended - December 18, 2019 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Michael Kosta discusses Democrats' mournful approach to impeachment, Ronny Chieng tackles global warming's effects on the holidays, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Watchmen."
12/18/2019
27:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E40December 19, 2019 - December Democratic Debate Special
Trevor covers the Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White and Desi Lydic try a product for overwhelmed voters, and The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan discusses the primaries.
12/19/2019
31:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E41Extended - January 6, 2020 - Karen Bass
The World's Fakest News Team analyzes President Trump's targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and California Congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with Trevor.
01/06/2020
26:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E42Extended - January 7, 2020 - Ronan Farrow
President Trump's targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani leads to chaos, Roy Wood Jr. braces for retaliation from Iran, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "Catch and Kill."
01/07/2020
26:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E43Extended - January 8, 2020 - Mo Rocca
Michael Kosta gets hawkish on Iran, Trevor reports on new laws taking effect in 2020, and "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca discusses his book "Mobituaries."
01/08/2020
29:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E44Extended - January 9, 2020 - Jimmy Butler
Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia, Jaboukie Young-White visits climate change-ravaged Arizona, and Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler sits down with Trevor.
01/09/2020
29:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E45Extended - January 13, 2020 - David Alan Grier
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "stepping back" creates royal drama, President Trump tweets in Farsi about Iran protests, and David Alan Grier discusses "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E46January 14, 2020 - January Democratic Debate Special
Trevor analyzes the Democratic debate live, Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's role in the primaries, and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson discusses "Running Against the Devil."
01/14/2020
27:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E47Extended - January 15, 2020 - Yara Shahidi
Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Ronny Chieng reports on the CES 2020 tech expo, and actor/activist Yara Shahidi discusses her role on "grown-ish."
01/15/2020
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Today's Future Now - Stupid Stuff at the CES 2020 Tech Expo
Ronny Chieng highlights innovations unveiled at the CES 2020 tech convention in Las Vegas, from a "smart" water faucet to DNA-based grocery shopping.
01/15/2020
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Delta's Disastrous Jet Fuel Dump, Divorce Trial by Combat & Elizabeth Warren's Handshake Diss
A Delta airplane dumps fuel on schoolchildren, a Kansas man calls for a trial by combat to settle his divorce, and Elizabeth Warren rejects a handshake from Bernie Sanders.
01/15/2020
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Nancy Pelosi Clears the Way for Trump's Senate Trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate after a month-long standoff, and new details emerge about Team Trump's shady dealings with Ukraine.
01/15/2020
07:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Yara Shahidi - Living Her Fullest Life Through Her Character on "grown-ish" - Extended Interview
Actor and activist Yara Shahidi discusses the perks of playing Zoey Johnson on "grown-ish" and her passion for speaking out about issues that matter to her.
01/15/2020
