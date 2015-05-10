Alternatino
Borderline Racist Girlfriend - Uncensored
Season 2 E 3 • 10/06/2016
Over brunch, Arturo and his buddies talk about dating and realize all the girls they've been seeing have one disturbing thing in common.
03:20
AlternatinoS1 • E1Perfecting the Automated Voiceover - Uncensored
Arturo teaches another artist how voiceover for an automated phone recording is done.
10/05/2015
04:11
AlternatinoS1 • E2Respect Your Mother
After accidentally insulting his mother, Arturo must face the consequences -- from all of the women in his family.
10/05/2015
03:31
AlternatinoS1 • E3Telemundo App
In order to spice up his life, Arturo downloads a new Telemundo app and is soon overwhelmed by the drama it creates.
10/05/2015
05:24
AlternatinoS2 • E1Donde Esta la Biblioteca? - Uncensored
After struggling to find a Spanish speaker who knows the location of the library, Arturo finally tracks down some experts.
10/06/2016
04:24
AlternatinoS2 • E2Buenas Noches with Diego Luca - Uncensored
Host Diego Luca helms a Latin-themed late-night talk show that relies on an alarming number of racial stereotypes.
10/06/2016
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021