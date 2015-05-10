Alternatino

Borderline Racist Girlfriend - Uncensored

Season 2 E 3 • 10/06/2016

Over brunch, Arturo and his buddies talk about dating and realize all the girls they've been seeing have one disturbing thing in common.

03:20

Alternatino
S1 • E1
Perfecting the Automated Voiceover - Uncensored

Arturo teaches another artist how voiceover for an automated phone recording is done.
10/05/2015
04:11

Alternatino
S1 • E2
Respect Your Mother

After accidentally insulting his mother, Arturo must face the consequences -- from all of the women in his family.
10/05/2015
03:31

Alternatino
S1 • E3
Telemundo App

In order to spice up his life, Arturo downloads a new Telemundo app and is soon overwhelmed by the drama it creates.
10/05/2015
05:24

Alternatino
S2 • E1
Donde Esta la Biblioteca? - Uncensored

After struggling to find a Spanish speaker who knows the location of the library, Arturo finally tracks down some experts.
10/06/2016
04:24

Alternatino
S2 • E2
Buenas Noches with Diego Luca - Uncensored

Host Diego Luca helms a Latin-themed late-night talk show that relies on an alarming number of racial stereotypes.
10/06/2016
04:19

