Crank Yankers

Wanda Sykes & Sarah Silverman

Season 3 E 12 • 01/19/2005

Murray complains about a traumatic restaurant experience, and Hadassah needs cooking advice on a special night.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E2
Tracy Morgan & Tony Barbieri

Terrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.
07/27/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E3
Andy Richter & Sarah Silverman

Birchum attempts to sell his war mementos, and Lloyd reserves a tee time.
08/03/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla

The Truth needs a private investigator, and Birchum applies to be a bounty hunter.
08/10/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E5
Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin Nealon

Niles Standish recruits for his own NBA franchise, and Hadassah needs maternity clothes.
08/17/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E6
Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon

Special Ed makes a scientific discovery, and The Nemesis tracks down Lois Lane.
08/24/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E7
Bob Odenkirk & Adam Carolla

Terrence plans a prank for Johnny Knoxville, and Bobby finds a human head.
08/31/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E8
Ludacris & Kevin Nealon

Hadassah interviews an NFL quarterback for a teen magazine, and Ludacris needs some security.
09/07/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E9
Eminem & Tracy Morgan

Hadassah buys the wrong handbag, and Special Ed and his friend Special Eminem try to go bowling.
09/14/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E10
Jack and Sharon Osbourne

The Chief buys a broken dreamcatcher, and Jack Osbourne asks his mom for help.
09/21/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E11
Drew Carey & Jeff Goldblum

Cammie shops for a sturdy mattress, and Professor Fermstein pitches his lecture to a sorority.
01/12/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E12
Wanda Sykes & Sarah Silverman

Murray complains about a traumatic restaurant experience, and Hadassah needs cooking advice on a special night.
01/19/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E15
Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel

Special Ed wants to join Alcoholics Anonymous, and Spoonie Luv learns a little about peaches.
01/26/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E14
Jason Schwartzman & Hank Azaria

The Truth asks Jessica Simpson to play a charity tournament, and Crazy Yitzhak offers insane deals.
02/02/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E15
Adam Carolla & David Alan Grier

Cammie needs sexy video editing, and Terrence pitches a spokesperson gig to Michael Strahan.
02/09/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E16
Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel

Birchum has an insect problem, and Spoonie Luv promotes his homemade porn videos.
02/16/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E17
Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon

Lou interviews a potential house sitter, and Elmer loses his pacemaker at a bus station.
02/23/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E18
Bob Odenkirk & Tracy Morgan

Spoonie Luv consults a bail bondsman, and The Concierge needs help with a rodent.
03/02/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E19
Dane Cook & Brian Posehn

The Concierge charges a guest for incidentals, and Elmer wants someone to break in his mattress.
03/09/2005
Full Ep
20:54
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S4 • E1
Lil Jon & Sarah Silverman

Lil Jon looks to hire a harpist for his tour, and Hadassah tries to recover her half-full juice from the mall.
02/09/2007
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S4 • E2
Jimmy Kimmel & Steve-O

Steve-O wants to set a world record in skydiving, and Mark Thomas reports a computer virus.
02/16/2007
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S4 • E3
Dane Cook & Chamillionaire

Chamillionaire is threatened with legal action by the lawyer of “Chabillionaire,” and Maverick complains about the outcome of a fish fight.
02/23/2007
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021