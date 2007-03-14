Halfway Home
Scared
Season 1 E 7 • 04/25/2007
The residents are asked to "scare straight" an at-risk teen, and Alan accidentally torches Carly's hair.
Halfway HomeS1 • E1Narc
Kenny forces the residents to take drug tests, and C-Bass attempts to exact revenge on Alan by martyring himself.
03/14/2007
21:29
Halfway HomeS1 • E2Impotent
C-Bass suspects that the Bureau of Prisons is responsible for his erectile dysfunction, and Carly goes for a world record in pogo-sticking.
03/21/2007
21:31
Halfway HomeS1 • E3Hot
The residents battle Kenny for air-conditioning during a heat wave, and Carly develops a quixotic crush on Eulogio.
03/28/2007
21:31
Halfway HomeS1 • E4Parents' Day
Kenny invites the residents' parents to the house for visitation, bonding and conflict resolution.
04/04/2007
21:31
Halfway HomeS1 • E5Camping
Kenny encourages the residents to work together during a trip into the wilderness, but chaos quickly ensues.
04/11/2007
21:31
Halfway HomeS1 • E6New Guy
The residents attempt to haze a new resident, and Kenny's musical dream is thwarted at an open mic night.
04/18/2007
21:31
Halfway HomeS1 • E8High School
When Kenny convinces the residents to take the G.E.D., Carly discovers that her chronic marijuana use has wreaked havoc on her cognitive abilities.
05/02/2007
21:00
Halfway HomeS1 • E9Working
Kenny forces the residents to find jobs at a mall food court, and rats infest Crenshaw House.
05/09/2007
