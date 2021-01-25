The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank

Season 26 E 56 • 02/10/2021

Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E46
January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha

Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E47
January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson

America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E48
January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman

Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E49
January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King

Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E50
February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris

Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E51
February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E52
February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard

Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E53
February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush

Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E54
February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette

Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E55
February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo

Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E56
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E57
February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya

Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E58
February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris

Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E59
February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates

Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E60
February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee

Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E61
February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook

Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E62
February 22, 2021 - Sharon McMahon

The Texas winter storm crisis continues, Michael Kosta investigates avian election fraud, and Sharon McMahon talks about fighting misinformation via her Instagram account SharonSaysSo.
02/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E63
February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans

Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E64
February 24, 2021 - Andra Day

Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E65
February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett

Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E66
March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin

Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66
Marlee Matlin - "Feeling Through"

Actor Marlee Matlin talks about the short film "Feeling Through," which she executive produced, and the groundbreaking significance of casting a DeafBlind actor to play the lead role.
03/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66
Rage, Idolatry and the Big Lie at CPAC 2021

At CPAC 2021, Senator Ted Cruz channels "Braveheart," people fawn over a golden statue of Donald Trump, and Trump doubles down on his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
03/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66
Property Brothas - Replacing Trump Plaza in Atlantic City

Atlantic City's Trump Plaza is demolished before a cheering crowd, and Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White talk to city planning board chairman Steve Young about repurposing the space.
03/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66
So Much News, So Little Time - Golden Globes & Bombing Syria

The Golden Globes has a Black representation problem, Governor Andrew Cuomo faces sexual harassment allegations, President Biden orders air strikes in Syria, and Saudi Arabia gets off easy.
03/01/2021
